With surgical precision: SBU long-range drones hit a large oil depot of Rosrezerv in Yaroslavl Oblast

On the morning of December 31, long-range drones of the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center struck the "Temp" oil depot in the city of Rybinsk, Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation, UNN reports with reference to an informed source in the SBU.

Details

According to the UNN interlocutor, the "Temp" oil depot is part of the Rosrezerv system and is designed to store large volumes of fuel.

The video shows that after the SBU drones hit the facility, a large-scale fire broke out.

The city of Rybinsk is a large transit and logistics hub, and the "Temp" oil depot itself is an important link in the storage and distribution of petroleum products in the northeastern region of the Russian Federation.

The SBU continues to surgically cut off the supply chains of Russian oil products both abroad and for the troops attacking Ukraine. This systemic work will continue in 2026 — an informed source in the SBU reported.

