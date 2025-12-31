With surgical precision: SBU long-range drones hit a large oil depot of Rosrezerv in Yaroslavl Oblast

$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
12:36 PM • 3862 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
10:25 AM • 10477 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
10:12 AM • 12522 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 12404 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
10:03 AM • 12309 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
December 31, 07:11 AM • 12576 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
December 31, 06:00 AM • 14287 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 27067 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 63743 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 41728 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3.7m/s
80%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Putin signed a law allowing to ignore sentences of international criminal institutions: explanation by the Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 31, 04:01 AM • 10332 views
ISW: Kremlin refuses to provide evidence of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence and even denies the need for itDecember 31, 04:30 AM • 17280 views
Partisans showed the destruction of a locomotive in Voronezh that was transporting cargo for the occupiersVideoDecember 31, 05:31 AM • 11553 views
Russia announced plans to expand Ukraine's buffer zone by Putin's order08:33 AM • 8346 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhoto11:49 AM • 3856 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 54394 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 56899 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 51590 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 78987 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 76057 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keith Kellogg
Larry Ellison
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FT12:49 PM • 1680 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of taste12:27 PM • 2580 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhoto11:49 AM • 4072 views
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 18983 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 63743 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Series

With surgical precision: SBU long-range drones hit a large oil depot of Rosrezerv in Yaroslavl Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

On December 31, SBU drones attacked the Temp oil depot in Rybinsk, which is part of the Rosrezerv system. A large-scale fire broke out at the facility, disrupting the supply of petroleum products in the northeastern region of the Russian Federation.

With surgical precision: SBU long-range drones hit a large oil depot of Rosrezerv in Yaroslavl Oblast

On the morning of December 31, long-range drones of the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center struck the "Temp" oil depot in the city of Rybinsk, Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation, UNN reports with reference to an informed source in the SBU.

Details

According to the UNN interlocutor, the "Temp" oil depot is part of the Rosrezerv system and is designed to store large volumes of fuel.

The video shows that after the SBU drones hit the facility, a large-scale fire broke out.

The city of Rybinsk is a large transit and logistics hub, and the "Temp" oil depot itself is an important link in the storage and distribution of petroleum products in the northeastern region of the Russian Federation.

The SBU continues to surgically cut off the supply chains of Russian oil products both abroad and for the troops attacking Ukraine. This systemic work will continue in 2026 

— an informed source in the SBU reported.

"Pantsir-S2", MiG-31 and more: SBU hit Russian equipment worth hundreds of millions of dollars at Belbek airfield18.12.25, 12:52 • 21820 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine