Pokrovsk and Lyman directions: over half of the battles on the front

More than half of the 71 battles on the front today occurred in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on August 26, writes UNN.

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Since the beginning of the day, 71 combat engagements have been recorded - reported the General Staff.

According to the report, border settlements, including Novovasylivka and Stara Huta in Sumy Oblast, are suffering from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. The community of Stara Huta also suffered an air strike.

Situation by directions

Four enemy attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, and one more battle is ongoing. The enemy also launched three air strikes, dropped five KABs, and carried out 115 shellings, including one from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times near Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, and towards Doroshivka; two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled four attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the direction of the settlements of Kupiansk and Nova Kruhliakivka. One more attack is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 17 times near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, and towards the settlements of Shandyholove, Stavky, Dronivka, and Serebrianka. The Defense Forces successfully stopped 10 attempts of enemy advance, and battles are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to break through four times in the area of Hryhorivka and in the direction of Serebrianka, Vyyimka, Fedorivka, and was repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice, trying to advance towards Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction today, the invader attacked five times in the area of Toretsk and in the direction of the settlements of Berestok, Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 24 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, and in the direction of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have repelled 23 attacks; one combat engagement is still ongoing.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked nine times near the settlement of Shevchenko and in the direction of Filiia, Iskra, and Oleksandrograf. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, enemy aircraft struck Bilohiria.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched an air strike on Preobrazhenka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our defenders once.

In other areas of the front, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded, as indicated.

