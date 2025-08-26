SOF confirmed the disabling of occupiers' logistics facilities in Crimea

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the disabling of logistics facilities of the invaders in temporarily occupied Crimea, writes UNN.

We continue to destroy the logistics of the occupiers in temporarily occupied Crimea. The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted special operations in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as a result of which logistics facilities that ensure the functioning and combat supply of military units of the Russian army were disabled. Special Operations Forces: Always beyond the limit!