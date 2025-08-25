128 combat engagements per day: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported where it is hottest

On August 24, 128 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the Russian invaders launched one missile and 52 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 76 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the Russians used 1789 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out 2978 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements. - reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, our troops have repelled five enemy attacks. The enemy also launched 13 air strikes, using 20 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 136 shellings.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times near the settlement of Vovchansk and towards Dvorichanske – all enemy attacks were repelled.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks on the positions of our defenders near Kupiansk, Zapadne, Holubivka, and Zelene Hay. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked 15 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Torske, Ivanivka, Ridkodub, Karpivka, and towards the settlements of Serednie, Dronivka, Shandryholove, Serebryanka. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled ten enemy assaults in the areas of Serebryanka, Fedorivka, Vyimka, Pereizne, and in the direction of Siversk. One combat engagement remains unfinished.

Putin: Russia is doing everything to end the war in Ukraine

Four enemy attacks were repelled in the Kramatorsk direction – in the areas of Maiske and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces four times. The enemy's main efforts are concentrated in the areas of Shcherbynivka and Rusyn Yar.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsk direction, the Russians have tried to break through the Ukrainian defense 38 times in the areas of the settlements of Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Udachne, Shakhove, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zvirove and towards the settlements of Rodynske, Novoukrainka, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses – today, 143 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 99 of whom were irrevocably lost. In addition, two fuel and lubricants depots, one unmanned aerial vehicle control point, and one enemy vehicle were destroyed. - the summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 21 enemy assaults near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole, Maliivka, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Temirivka – towards the settlements of Filiia, Novomykolaivka, Novoheorhiivka, and Kamyshivakha. Six more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovskyi directions, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded. Air strikes hit the areas of the settlements of Bilohirya, Naddnipryanske, Lviv.

"In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred," the General Staff added.

Recall

On August 23, Russian troops lost 910 soldiers and 40 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine.

Zelenskyy rejected the idea of "territorial exchange": "This is our land, and we do not recognize the occupation"