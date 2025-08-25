$41.220.00
August 24, 01:49 PM • 11935 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 22702 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 30312 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 28701 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 37973 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 72979 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 61499 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 33371 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 56354 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 35391 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
Exclusive
Exclusive
128 combat engagements per day: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported where it is hottest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

On August 24, 128 combat engagements took place at the front. Russian troops launched 1 missile and 52 air strikes, used 1789 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2978 shellings.

128 combat engagements per day: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported where it is hottest

On August 24, 128 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the Russian invaders launched one missile and 52 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 76 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the Russians used 1789 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out 2978 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements.

- reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, our troops have repelled five enemy attacks. The enemy also launched 13 air strikes, using 20 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 136 shellings.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times near the settlement of Vovchansk and towards Dvorichanske – all enemy attacks were repelled.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks on the positions of our defenders near Kupiansk, Zapadne, Holubivka, and Zelene Hay. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked 15 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Torske, Ivanivka, Ridkodub, Karpivka, and towards the settlements of Serednie, Dronivka, Shandryholove, Serebryanka. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled ten enemy assaults in the areas of Serebryanka, Fedorivka, Vyimka, Pereizne, and in the direction of Siversk. One combat engagement remains unfinished.

Putin: Russia is doing everything to end the war in Ukraine23.08.25, 02:58 • 5326 views

Four enemy attacks were repelled in the Kramatorsk direction – in the areas of Maiske and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces four times. The enemy's main efforts are concentrated in the areas of Shcherbynivka and Rusyn Yar.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsk direction, the Russians have tried to break through the Ukrainian defense 38 times in the areas of the settlements of Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Udachne, Shakhove, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zvirove and towards the settlements of Rodynske, Novoukrainka, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses – today, 143 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 99 of whom were irrevocably lost. In addition, two fuel and lubricants depots, one unmanned aerial vehicle control point, and one enemy vehicle were destroyed.

- the summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 21 enemy assaults near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole, Maliivka, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Temirivka – towards the settlements of Filiia, Novomykolaivka, Novoheorhiivka, and Kamyshivakha. Six more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovskyi directions, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded. Air strikes hit the areas of the settlements of Bilohirya, Naddnipryanske, Lviv.

"In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred," the General Staff added.

Recall

On August 23, Russian troops lost 910 soldiers and 40 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine.

Zelenskyy rejected the idea of "territorial exchange": "This is our land, and we do not recognize the occupation"21.08.25, 11:21 • 4168 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
Kursk
Pokrovsk
Kursk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Donets
Lyman, Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Bilohiria
Gulyaypole
Toretsk
Chasiv Yar
Kramatorsk
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kupyansk