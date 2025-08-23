Russia is doing everything to stop the war in Ukraine. This was stated by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to him, the war was started in 2014 "against the population of Donbas."

Propaganda is working in the West, they say that Russia started the war, forgetting that the war began back in 2014 against the population of Donbas - said Putin.

He also noted that "Russia has no unfriendly countries, there are unfriendly elites in states." In this context, he stated that relations between Russia and the United States "are at a low level, but with Trump's arrival, a light at the end of the tunnel has appeared," and "Trump's leadership qualities are a good guarantee for restoring relations with the United States."

In addition, according to the dictator, for Russia, its sovereignty is the most important thing, because the loss of sovereignty will mean the cessation of Russia's existence, while "Europe today is deprived of its sovereignty."

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he would like to hold a trilateral meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, but, according to him, many believe that nothing will come of this meeting.

