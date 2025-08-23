$41.220.16
47.980.19
ukenru
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 14969 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 16457 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 14009 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 15943 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 17303 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 11998 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
August 22, 11:30 AM • 19755 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
August 22, 11:01 AM • 19495 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 09:34 AM • 13368 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 08:26 AM • 14254 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
3.5m/s
89%
743mm
Popular news
Russian political scientist Markov recognized as "foreign agent": what was the reasonPhotoAugust 22, 02:59 PM • 3432 views
Trump assessed the chances of cooperation between Zelenskyy and PutinAugust 22, 03:30 PM • 4270 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 12880 views
Trump believes Ukraine will have to agree to a deal mostly on Russia's terms to stop the war - PoliticoAugust 22, 04:18 PM • 3652 views
US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg arrives in Ukraine: Media learned the purpose of the visit08:36 PM • 3232 views
Publications
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 12898 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 14970 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 15945 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 17303 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
August 22, 11:30 AM • 19756 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Joe Biden
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kramatorsk
Canada
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 14010 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 11517 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 14051 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 17204 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 25079 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Football
KAB-500
KAB-250
Medicinal products

Putin: Russia is doing everything to end the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is doing everything to end the war, which, according to him, began in 2014 "against the population of Donbas." He also noted that "Russia has no unfriendly countries, there are unfriendly elites" and expressed hope for the restoration of relations with the United States with Trump's arrival.

Putin: Russia is doing everything to end the war in Ukraine

Russia is doing everything to stop the war in Ukraine. This was stated by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to him, the war was started in 2014 "against the population of Donbas."

Propaganda is working in the West, they say that Russia started the war, forgetting that the war began back in 2014 against the population of Donbas

- said Putin.

He also noted that "Russia has no unfriendly countries, there are unfriendly elites in states." In this context, he stated that relations between Russia and the United States "are at a low level, but with Trump's arrival, a light at the end of the tunnel has appeared," and "Trump's leadership qualities are a good guarantee for restoring relations with the United States."

In addition, according to the dictator, for Russia, its sovereignty is the most important thing, because the loss of sovereignty will mean the cessation of Russia's existence, while "Europe today is deprived of its sovereignty."

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he would like to hold a trilateral meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, but, according to him, many believe that nothing will come of this meeting.

Kallas stated that concessions to Putin are a trap that will reward the aggressor22.08.25, 15:55 • 2386 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Europe
Ukraine