Kallas stated that concessions to Putin are a trap that will reward the aggressor

The EU warns against the idea of a peace agreement at the cost of Ukraine's territorial losses. The head of European Union foreign policy, Kaja Kallas, stated that the Kremlin's demands are a well-thought-out "trap" that will allow Russia to consolidate its gains achieved by force and weaken international support for Kyiv.

This is reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Peace in exchange for territory – this formula, which Russia is trying to impose on the world, is in fact nothing more than a dangerous trap. This was stated by the head of the European Union's foreign policy department, Kaja Kallas.

According to her, the Kremlin is deliberately creating a discussion around what concessions Ukraine allegedly has to make, while Russia's responsibility is almost not mentioned.

We hear that Ukraine has to give up something, but for some reason we forget: it was Russia that started this war, it is Russia that brutally attacks another country and continues to kill people – Kallas emphasized.

She warned that by agreeing to Putin's terms, the West would effectively reward the aggressor and create a dangerous precedent where force and terror become tools for revising borders in Europe.

Kallas emphasized that satisfying Moscow's demands would not lead to true peace, but would only strengthen its conviction of impunity.

Talk of concessions is precisely the trap into which Russia seeks to draw us all – summarized the European diplomat.

Recall

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas believes that Russia should not have a say in security guarantees for Ukraine. She called for increased duties and sanctions against Russia, as Putin is "playing games."