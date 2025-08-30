136 combat engagements took place in 24 hours: The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back massive attacks by the occupiers - General Staff

On August 30, 136 combat engagements took place at the front. Russian troops launched two missile and 51 air strikes, used 1768 kamikaze drones, and shelled the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements more than 3.1 thousand times. This is reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the situation at the front as of 22:00 on August 30, 2025.

Today, the occupiers launched two missile and 51 air strikes, using three missiles and 96 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians used 1768 kamikaze drones and carried out 3192 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine Russian attacks.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped eight enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out eight offensive actions against the positions of our defenders in the areas of Petropavlivka and Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 24 times near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Kolodiazi, Dibrova, and in the direction of Shandryholove, Dronivka.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders successfully repelled one enemy assault. The invaders unsuccessfully tried to advance in the area of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 11 times. The occupiers focused their main offensive efforts in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invading units tried 38 times to break through our defense in the areas of Shakhove, Sukhetske, Nykanorivka, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, in the direction of Pokrovsk and Zoloty Kolodiaz.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 13 times in the areas of Oleksandrograf, Maliivka, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole, in the direction of Novoselivka, Kamyshivakha. Our defenders stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers attacked 4 times and tried to advance in the area of Kamyanske.

In the Huliaipole and Prydniprovskyi directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched an air strike on the settlement of Bilohiria.

In other directions, the situation has not changed significantly.

