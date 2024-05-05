over the last day, the enemy army attacked 10 localities in Zaporizhzhia region 345 times

The enemy fired 345 times at 10 localities in Zaporizhzhya region over the last day. No civilians were injured. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, enemy forces attacked 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region 345 times.

Thus, 3 air strikes were recorded on the settlements of Orikhove and Robotyne. Some districts of the region were attacked with 148 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications, including Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Bilohirya and Novodarivka.

In addition, the occupants shelled Gulyaypole, Levadne and Robotyne with MLRS 9 times.

There were also 185 artillery attacks on the territories of Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka, Verkhnya Tersa and Pavlivka.

Over the day, there were 6 reports of residential buildings being destroyed. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.

