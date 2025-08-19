General Staff: more than half of battles on Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

More than half of the 78 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day took place in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on August 19, writes UNN.

The defense forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. At this time, the total number of combat engagements is 78 - reported the General Staff.

Today, communities in the settlements of Halaganivka, Chernihiv Oblast, Prohres, Seredyna-Buda, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Yasna Polyana, Sumy Oblast, reportedly suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire, and air strikes also hit Hremyach, Chernihiv Oblast; Nova Sloboda and Chernatske, Sumy Oblast.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, there were two enemy attacks. The invaders' aviation carried out three strikes, dropping five guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 122 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, seven of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, a battle is ongoing in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian units three times in the areas of Synkivka and Stepova Novoselivka; two attacks by Russian occupiers were repelled, and one battle is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, today the invading army carried out 15 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Myrny, Torske, Yampil and towards Yampil and Hryhorivka. Four combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked twice near Pereizne and towards Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct active operations.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled six enemy attempts to break into our defense in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, and Poltavka; one more combat engagement is ongoing. Kostiantynivka came under enemy bomb attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 32 attempts to push our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Mayak, Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Chervony Lyman, Rodynske, Promin, Hrodivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, and Novoukrainka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 31 attacks. Enemy aviation carried out an airstrike on the area of the settlement of Dobropillia.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped eight assaults by enemy troops in the areas of the settlements of Hrushivka, Zelenyi Hai, Temirivka, Voskresenka, Zelene Pole and towards Komyshuvakha, four more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct assault operations, but carried out an airstrike on Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy carried out an airstrike on the settlement of Odradochkamianka, made four unsuccessful attempts to approach the positions of Ukrainian units.

Enemy losses: almost 900 soldiers and 66 artillery systems per day