General Staff: more than half of battles on Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
12:26 PM • 5322 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 16140 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 17064 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 18430 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
10:33 AM • 18423 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 18869 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 79068 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 63873 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 78472 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 97127 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.5m/s
36%
749mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 88017 views
In the Pokrovsk direction - over a third of all battles: map from the General StaffPhotoAugust 19, 06:00 AM • 12411 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusionsAugust 19, 06:55 AM • 91960 views
Poland scrambled aircraft overnight due to Russian strikes on UkraineAugust 19, 07:45 AM • 14035 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhoto11:20 AM • 11171 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 16127 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 17052 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 18418 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhoto11:20 AM • 11208 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine10:33 AM • 18415 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in Germany10:46 AM • 9418 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 88175 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 49362 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 106618 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 95786 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
BFM TV
Hryvnia

General Staff: more than half of battles on Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1044 views

78 combat engagements took place on the front line during the day, most of them on the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. Ukrainian forces are holding back the occupiers' offensive, repelling numerous attacks.

General Staff: more than half of battles on Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

More than half of the 78 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day took place in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on August 19, writes UNN.

The defense forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. At this time, the total number of combat engagements is 78

- reported the General Staff.

Today, communities in the settlements of Halaganivka, Chernihiv Oblast, Prohres, Seredyna-Buda, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Yasna Polyana, Sumy Oblast, reportedly suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire, and air strikes also hit Hremyach, Chernihiv Oblast; Nova Sloboda and Chernatske, Sumy Oblast.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, there were two enemy attacks. The invaders' aviation carried out three strikes, dropping five guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 122 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, seven of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, a battle is ongoing in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian units three times in the areas of Synkivka and Stepova Novoselivka; two attacks by Russian occupiers were repelled, and one battle is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, today the invading army carried out 15 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Myrny, Torske, Yampil and towards Yampil and Hryhorivka. Four combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked twice near Pereizne and towards Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct active operations.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled six enemy attempts to break into our defense in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, and Poltavka; one more combat engagement is ongoing. Kostiantynivka came under enemy bomb attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 32 attempts to push our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Mayak, Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Chervony Lyman, Rodynske, Promin, Hrodivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, and Novoukrainka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 31 attacks. Enemy aviation carried out an airstrike on the area of the settlement of Dobropillia.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped eight assaults by enemy troops in the areas of the settlements of Hrushivka, Zelenyi Hai, Temirivka, Voskresenka, Zelene Pole and towards Komyshuvakha, four more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct assault operations, but carried out an airstrike on Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy carried out an airstrike on the settlement of Odradochkamianka, made four unsuccessful attempts to approach the positions of Ukrainian units.

Enemy losses: almost 900 soldiers and 66 artillery systems per day19.08.25, 07:14 • 3882 views

Julia Shramko

War
Vovchansk
Kursk
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Multiple rocket launcher
Kharkiv Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Donets
Lyman, Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Bilohiria
Ukraine
Konstantinovka
Kupyansk