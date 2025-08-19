On August 18, Russian troops lost 890 soldiers and 66 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.08.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1071780 (+890) persons eliminated

tanks ‒ 11118 (0)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23148 (0)

artillery systems ‒ 31698 (+66)

MLRS ‒ 1470 (+1)

air defense systems ‒ 1208 (0)

aircraft ‒ 422 (0)

helicopters ‒ 340 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 51894 (+209)

cruise missiles ‒ 3558 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 59060 (+123)

special equipment ‒ 3943 (+1)

Data is being updated.

Recall

According to DeepState, over the last 1010 days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, only 0.97% of Ukrainian territory has been occupied.

