August 18, 07:57 PM
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Enemy losses: almost 900 soldiers and 66 artillery systems per day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

On August 18, Russian troops lost 890 soldiers and 66 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.08.25 amount to over one million people.

Enemy losses: almost 900 soldiers and 66 artillery systems per day

On August 18, Russian troops lost 890 soldiers and 66 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.08.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1071780 (+890) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11118 (0)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23148 (0)
        • artillery systems ‒ 31698 (+66)
          • MLRS ‒ 1470 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1208 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 422 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 51894 (+209)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3558 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 59060 (+123)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3943 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              According to DeepState, over the last 1010 days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, only 0.97% of Ukrainian territory has been occupied.

                              Zelenskyy after talks at the White House: we will leave the issue of territories between me and Putin19.08.25, 02:31 • 2334 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine