Two people killed, five wounded in shelling of Zaporizhzhya district

Two people died and five others were wounded as a result of hostile shelling in Zaporizhzhia region. During the day, the Russian occupiers struck 197 times at 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

Russian troops carried out 11 air strikes on Novoyakovlivka, Komyshuvakha, Mala Tokmachka and Bilohirya.

64 drones of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyno, Mala Tokmachka, Poltavka and Malynivka.

Huliaipole and Novodanylivka were shelled 6 times from multiple rocket launchers.

116 artillery attacks were registered in Prymorske, Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Poltavka.

There were 10 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure as a result of shelling.

Occupants shelled Zaporizhzhia: 2 dead, 5 wounded, people under rubble