Occupants shelled Zaporizhzhia: 2 dead, 5 wounded, people under rubble

As a result of enemy shelling in Zaporizhzhya region, 2 people were killed, 5 others were wounded, and people are under the rubble, the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov said, reports UNN.

Details

“Russians massively attacked Zaporizhzhia region: two dead and five wounded. The Komyshuvaske community has suffered. Several private houses and an infrastructure facility were damaged. Preliminarily, two people were killed and five were wounded,” he wrote on his telegram channel.

According to Fedorov, people are being searched for under the rubble. Details are being clarified.

Occupants struck 177 times in 12 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region