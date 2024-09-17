Occupants struck 177 times in 12 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region

During the day, the occupiers struck 177 times at 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

Russian troops carried out 3 air strikes on Kamianske and Pyatikhatky.

81 UAVs of various modifications attacked Magdalynivka, Yasynuvate, Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Poltava.

17 MLRS attacks hit Robotyne, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka.

76 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Poltavka and Omelnyk.

There were 12 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.

