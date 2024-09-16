The occupiers are introducing the cult of pseudo-heroes in schools in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia. This is reported by the National Resistance Center, UNN reports.

Details

In the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia, the enemy military is actively promoting propaganda among schoolchildren. The occupiers set up special "hero desks" that are used to popularize Soviet myths and glorify Russian pseudo-heroes.

In the village of Sheliuhy in the TOT of Zaporizhzhia, a "hero's desk" was opened in honor of Olga Kosmodemianska, who has become a symbol of self-sacrifice and patriotism since Soviet times. This desk is marked with Russian symbols and given to the "most successful" students who repeat the propaganda version of the curriculum.

This project is part of the Kremlin's propaganda campaign launched by Yuriy Shvytkin in 2018, and aims to shape the image of Soviet and Russian heroes among young people by equating the myths of the Great Patriotic War with modern aggression.