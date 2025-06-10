Amputated limbs, vision problems, abscesses: the Coordination Headquarters spoke about the injuries and diseases of the defenders released from captivity

A group of Ukrainian soldiers with serious injuries and chronic diseases have been returned from Russian captivity. Among those released are defenders of Mariupol who spent more than three years in captivity. All those released have amputated limbs, vision problems, abscesses, infections, injuries, chronic diseases, etc. They will be immediately provided with medical assistance, examined and begin rehabilitation. This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Coordination Headquarters, today servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including representatives of the Naval Forces, Land Forces, Territorial Defense, Airborne Assault Forces, Security Service, Border Guard Service, National Guard and the State Special Transport Service, have returned to their native land.

As noted in the post, among those liberated today are defenders "there are defenders of Mariupol who spent more than 3 years in captivity." In addition to representatives of the soldier and sergeant ranks, officers were also released.

All the Defenders released today have severe injuries and serious illnesses: amputated limbs, vision problems, abscesses, infections, injuries, shrapnel wounds and chronic diseases. Some of those released have been diagnosed with hepatitis and tuberculosis - emphasized in the Coordination Headquarters.

They added that the returned defenders will be taken to medical centers to undergo all basic examinations and sent for further treatment and medical rehabilitation.

All those released will be provided with the necessary assistance, their documents will be restored and they will be paid the appropriate financial support for being in captivity - added at headquarters.

Earlier, UNN wrote that today another stage of the prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia, which was agreed upon in Istanbul, took place. Seriously wounded soldiers from various units of the Defense Forces returned home.