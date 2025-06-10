Amputated limbs, vision problems, abscesses: the Coordination Headquarters spoke about the injuries and diseases of the defenders released from captivity

$41.490.09
47.370.10
ukenru
The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth
05:12 PM • 3238 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

04:42 PM • 11510 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

02:41 PM • 20341 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
01:58 PM • 34552 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 37319 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

01:16 PM • 37625 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 37592 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 82807 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 169258 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 121971 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.4m/s
39%
754mm
Popular news

France offered Ukraine new options for financing weapons: details from the Ministry of Defense

June 10, 08:07 AM • 68862 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

June 10, 08:50 AM • 65812 views

Russia suspected of launching drones from ships towards German military facilities: investigation data

June 10, 09:20 AM • 103064 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 46151 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

01:35 PM • 22294 views
Publications

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

04:21 PM • 16587 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 235042 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 215047 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 228234 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 203563 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Kaya Kallas

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Canada

Belarus

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

05:29 PM • 666 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

01:35 PM • 23294 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

12:39 PM • 17095 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 47237 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

June 10, 08:50 AM • 66855 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Nord Stream 2

The Guardian

MiG-31

YouTube

Amputated limbs, vision problems, abscesses: the Coordination Headquarters spoke about the injuries and diseases of the defenders released from captivity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3712 views

A group of soldiers with amputations, vision problems and other serious health problems have been returned to Ukraine. They will be provided with all the necessary medical assistance and rehabilitation.

Amputated limbs, vision problems, abscesses: the Coordination Headquarters spoke about the injuries and diseases of the defenders released from captivity

A group of Ukrainian soldiers with serious injuries and chronic diseases have been returned from Russian captivity. Among those released are defenders of Mariupol who spent more than three years in captivity. All those released have amputated limbs, vision problems, abscesses, infections, injuries, chronic diseases, etc. They will be immediately provided with medical assistance, examined and begin rehabilitation. This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Coordination Headquarters, today servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including representatives of the Naval Forces, Land Forces, Territorial Defense, Airborne Assault Forces, Security Service, Border Guard Service, National Guard and the State Special Transport Service, have returned to their native land.

As noted in the post, among those liberated today are defenders "there are defenders of Mariupol who spent more than 3 years in captivity." In addition to representatives of the soldier and sergeant ranks, officers were also released.

All the Defenders released today have severe injuries and serious illnesses: amputated limbs, vision problems, abscesses, infections, injuries, shrapnel wounds and chronic diseases. Some of those released have been diagnosed with hepatitis and tuberculosis 

- emphasized in the Coordination Headquarters.

They added that the returned defenders will be taken to medical centers to undergo all basic examinations and sent for further treatment and medical rehabilitation.

All those released will be provided with the necessary assistance, their documents will be restored and they will be paid the appropriate financial support for being in captivity 

- added at headquarters.

Earlier, UNN wrote that today another stage of the prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia, which was agreed upon in Istanbul, took place. Seriously wounded soldiers from various units of the Defense Forces returned home.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarHealth
National Guard of Ukraine
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Ukrainian Navy
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Istanbul
Ukraine
Mariupol
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9