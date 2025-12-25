61 combat engagements took place at the front: the enemy is actively operating in three directions

Since the beginning of the day, 61 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Oleksandrivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched one air strike, dropping one aerial bomb, and also carried out 49 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, one of which was from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of Vovchansk and Dvorichanske.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Hlushkivka. The battle is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight attacks by the invaders in the areas of Novoselivka, Stavky, Novoserhiivka, and towards Ozerne and Zarichne. Four combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the Siversk and Serebryanka areas. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out ten offensive actions near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, and Sofiivka. One attack is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, during the day, the enemy tried to advance to our positions 18 times near the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Leontovychi, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, Dachne, and towards Novopavlivka and Novyi Shakhovyi. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked nine times in the areas of Pryvilne, Rybne, Krasnohirske, Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, and towards Iskra.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks by the occupiers near the settlements of Uspenivka and Huliaipole, and two more combat engagements are ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Ternuvate, and Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders, particularly towards Pavlivka.

In the Dnipro direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge. The enemy launched an air strike with guided aerial bombs on the settlement of Novotyahynka.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far.

Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear - summarized the General Staff.

