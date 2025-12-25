61 combat engagements took place at the front: the enemy is actively operating in three directions

$42.150.05
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 14183 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
10:58 AM • 14183 views
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 16240 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New Year
09:37 AM • 19353 views
09:37 AM • 19353 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hit
09:14 AM • 15822 views
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 15822 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 14904 views
December 25, 08:33 AM • 14904 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 12909 views
December 25, 07:30 AM • 12909 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
December 24, 03:03 PM • 48027 views
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 48027 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 65436 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 32189 views
December 24, 02:18 PM • 32189 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
December 24, 01:26 PM • 53047 views
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 53047 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Popular news
The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISWDecember 25, 05:30 AM • 15581 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with childrenVideoDecember 25, 06:45 AM • 14431 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 15380 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 13949 views
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"10:37 AM • 16342 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
10:58 AM • 14169 views
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 14169 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 48016 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider
December 24, 03:00 PM • 35055 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:30 PM • 65429 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
December 24, 01:26 PM • 53042 views
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 53042 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 926 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"Video09:48 AM • 7626 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 13972 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 15402 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 19828 views
Financial Times

61 combat engagements took place at the front: the enemy is actively operating in three directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Since the beginning of the day, 61 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Oleksandrivka directions, having carried out 49 shellings.

61 combat engagements took place at the front: the enemy is actively operating in three directions

Since the beginning of the day, 61 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Oleksandrivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched one air strike, dropping one aerial bomb, and also carried out 49 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, one of which was from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of Vovchansk and Dvorichanske.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Hlushkivka. The battle is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight attacks by the invaders in the areas of Novoselivka, Stavky, Novoserhiivka, and towards Ozerne and Zarichne. Four combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the Siversk and Serebryanka areas. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out ten offensive actions near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, and Sofiivka. One attack is still ongoing.

Numerous explosions recorded: General Staff confirmed that Ukrainian military struck Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery with Storm Shadow missiles25.12.25, 14:07 • 2594 views

In the Pokrovsk direction, during the day, the enemy tried to advance to our positions 18 times near the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Leontovychi, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, Dachne, and towards Novopavlivka and Novyi Shakhovyi. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked nine times in the areas of Pryvilne, Rybne, Krasnohirske, Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, and towards Iskra.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks by the occupiers near the settlements of Uspenivka and Huliaipole, and two more combat engagements are ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Ternuvate, and Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders, particularly towards Pavlivka.

In the Dnipro direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge. The enemy launched an air strike with guided aerial bombs on the settlement of Novotyahynka.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far.

Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear 

- summarized the General Staff.

Enemy losses: Russian troops lost 860 soldiers and 600 UAVs in a day25.12.25, 07:44 • 3094 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Bilohiria
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Kostiantynivka
Kupiansk