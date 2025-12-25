$42.100.05
December 24, 03:03 PM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Enemy losses: Russian troops lost 860 soldiers and 600 UAVs in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

On December 24, Russian troops lost 860 soldiers and 600 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.12.25 amount to 1,201,230 personnel.

Enemy losses: Russian troops lost 860 soldiers and 600 UAVs in a day

On December 24, Russian troops lost 860 soldiers and 600 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.12.25  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1201230 (+860) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒  11456 (+7)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  23801 (+5)
        • artillery systems ‒  35435 (+59)
          • MLRS ‒  1579 (+3)
            • air defense systems ‒  1263 (0)
              • aircraft ‒  434 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  94797 (+600)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  4107 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  71274 (+149)
                            • special equipment ‒  4029 (0)

                              The data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi  reported  that Russia has increased its troops to 710,000 people for a strategic offensive in Ukraine.

                              NSDC CCD: Putin's statements demonstrate that Russia is not interested in a real peaceful settlement of the war19.12.25, 14:21 • 3473 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              Technology
                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine