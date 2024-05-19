Hostile drones detected in many regions of Ukraine

Enemy drones were spotted in different regions of the country. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

UAV on the border of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, flying west. UAV near Kaniv, Cherkasy region, flying southwest.

UAV in the northern part of Sumy region, heading west.

UAV in the northern and eastern parts of Vinnytsia region, heading northwest.

UAVs in the area of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovska oblast, constantly changing course

- Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

