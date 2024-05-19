Hostile UAVs spotted in several regions

Enemy UAVs were spotted in several regions. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

UAV on the border of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, constantly changing course.

Several UAVs in Buryn district of Sumy region, heading southwest.

UAV on the border of Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions, heading north.

UAV in Ochakiv district, Mykolaiv region, heading northwest.

UAV from Kherson region, heading to Mykolaiv region

- Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

