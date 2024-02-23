Not only A-50: Russia announces the downing of another aircraft

The Russian Kuban's operational headquarters reports that around 20:00, two aircraft crashed near the village of Trudova Armenia, Kaniv district, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

"Upon arrival, firefighters found that the aircraft and reeds were burning, the fire area was approximately 250 square meters. There is no threat to residential buildings, and there are no injuries among the villagers.

The fire is currently being extinguished. 40 people and 14 pieces of equipment are involved. Law enforcement and special services are also working at the scene," the operational headquarters said.

According to Russian Telegram channels, one of the aircraft may be a drone.

Addendum

The Russian military stated that an A-50 military aircraft was shot down over the Sea of Azov. The occupiers claim that the plane was shot down by "friendly fire", Russian air defense.

Later , the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk confirmed the information about the destruction of the Russian A-50 aircraft.