In the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, a bridge collapsed onto a passenger train: there are dead and wounded (video)

In the Bryansk region of Russia, on the night of June 1, a bridge collapsed on a passenger train traveling on the Moscow-Klimovo route. The train derailed. As a result of the incident, seven people died and more than 30 were injured. The circumstances of the bridge collapse are being established. This is reported by UNN with reference to the governor of the region Oleksandr Bogomaz, Moscow Interregional Transport Prosecutor's Office, Western Interregional Investigation Department for Transport of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

On May 31, 2025, at 10:50 p.m., a message was received that on the Vyhonichi-Pilshchino stretch in the Bryansk region, a road bridge structure collapsed, the debris of which fell on a passenger train passing under it - writes the Western Interregional Investigation Department for Transport of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

According to the Interregional Transport Prosecutor's Office, the accident damaged a passenger train traveling from Klimov to Moscow.

As a result of the collapse of the bridge on the railway tracks, unfortunately, seven people died. 30 injured people, including 2 children, were taken to medical organizations in the Bryansk region. Two of the injured, including a child, are in serious condition. - reported the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia.

"All operational and emergency services are at the site of the bridge collapse, investigators are working," the official added.

According to Bogomaz, at the moment the train passengers have been taken to the Bryansk -I railway station and within an hour will be sent by a formed train to Moscow.

