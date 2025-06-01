$41.530.00
Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer
May 31, 04:00 PM • 35634 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 63704 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 73960 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 82132 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 117416 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 141109 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 129298 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 109470 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 281437 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 192261 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, a bridge collapsed onto a passenger train: there are dead and wounded (video)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 824 views

In the Bryansk region of Russia, a bridge collapsed onto a passenger train heading to Moscow. Seven people died, more than 30 were injured, including children.

In the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, a bridge collapsed onto a passenger train: there are dead and wounded (video)

In the Bryansk region of Russia, on the night of June 1, a bridge collapsed on a passenger train traveling on the Moscow-Klimovo route. The train derailed. As a result of the incident, seven people died and more than 30 were injured. The circumstances of the bridge collapse are being established. This is reported by UNN with reference to the governor of the region Oleksandr BogomazMoscow Interregional Transport Prosecutor's Office, Western Interregional Investigation Department for Transport of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

On May 31, 2025, at 10:50 p.m., a message was received that on the Vyhonichi-Pilshchino stretch in the Bryansk region, a road bridge structure collapsed, the debris of which fell on a passenger train passing under it

- writes the Western Interregional Investigation Department for Transport of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

According to the Interregional Transport Prosecutor's Office, the accident damaged a passenger train traveling from Klimov to Moscow.

As a result of the collapse of the bridge on the railway tracks, unfortunately, seven people died. 30 injured people, including 2 children, were taken to medical organizations in the Bryansk region. Two of the injured, including a child, are in serious condition.

- reported the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia.

"All operational and emergency services are at the site of the bridge collapse, investigators are working," the official added.

According to Bogomaz, at the moment the train passengers have been taken to the Bryansk -I railway station and within an hour will be sent by a formed train to Moscow.

A Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the Oryol region of Russia: two crew members died23.05.25, 14:45 • 2994 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarCrimes and emergencies
Bryansk Oblast
