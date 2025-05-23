A Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the Oryol region of Russia: two crew members died
Kyiv • UNN
A Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the Oryol region of Russia, killing two crew members. According to preliminary information, this happened due to engine failure.
A Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the Oryol region of Russia, killing two crew members. According to preliminary information, this happened due to engine failure, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.
The helicopter crashed in the village of Naryshkine, Oryol region. Preliminarily, due to engine failure
It is also reported that the helicopter turned in the opposite direction during the fall. It also smoked.
It all happened at 14:10. Before the fall, the helicopter turned 180 degrees. According to eyewitnesses, the helicopter was smoking during the fall
As a result of this accident, two people were killed, according to preliminary reports - the pilot and the flight mechanic.
The Mi-8 helicopter was flying towards the Smolensk region, to the base airfield in the Vyazemsky district. The cause of the accident is engine failure.
Addendum
The Special Operations Forces, in cooperation with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR MO), the Missile Forces and Artillery destroyed two enemy Ka-52 helicopters and two Mi-8s in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.
In the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation, a Mi-8 military helicopter crashed during a training flight. All crew members died. The helicopter was in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces.