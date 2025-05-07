$41.450.15
Cherkasy and Kaniv schools will study remotely on May 8 and 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Due to the deteriorating security situation, schools in Cherkasy and Kaniv will switch to distance learning on May 8 and 9. In Odesa, classes will be held according to the usual schedule.

Cherkasy and Kaniv schools will study remotely on May 8 and 9

General secondary education institutions of Cherkasy and Kaniv will switch to distance learning on May 8 and 9 due to the deteriorating security situation in the country. At the same time, no changes will occur in the education of Odesa schoolchildren, despite the opposite information spreading online. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Department of Education and Humanitarian Policy of Cherkasy and Kaniv City Councils.

On May 8 and 9, general secondary education institutions of the city of Cherkasy will switch to distance learning due to the deteriorating security situation in the country.

- the post reads.

Kaniv schools are also switching to distance learning. Today, the members of the TEB and NS commission adopted the relevant decision.

Thus, due to the deteriorating security situation in the country and in the Cherkasy region, in particular, on May 8-9 of this year, general secondary education institutions of the Kaniv community will switch to distance learning format.

- the Kaniv City Council notes.

At the same time, Odesa schoolchildren will study as usual, despite the spread of information online about the transition to distance learning.

A number of Telegram channels are spreading information about alleged distance learning in Odesa schools on May 8 and 9. This information is aimed at destabilizing the situation in the city. No changes are planned in the educational process on these days.

- Serhiy Bratchuk, head of the Public Council at the Odesa Regional Military Administration, wrote in his Telegram.

A parent whose child is studying remotely will be able to work from home: Zelenskyy signed the bill30.04.25, 15:29 • 6143 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyEducation
Kaniv
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Cherkassy
Odesa
