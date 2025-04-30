$41.560.18
Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source
11:47 AM • 11206 views

Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 35552 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 65140 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 114729 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 69371 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 215961 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 160832 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 114332 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 137464 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 107636 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Погода
+20°
2m/s
34%
752 mm
A parent whose child is studying remotely will be able to work from home: Zelenskyy signed the bill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2186 views

The President signed a law allowing parents to be transferred to remote or home work if their children are studying remotely at school. The law will enter into force after publication.

A parent whose child is studying remotely will be able to work from home: Zelenskyy signed the bill

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a bill that provides for the possibility of transferring an employee to remote or home work if his child is studying at school remotely. This is reported by UNN with reference to the card of draft law No. 10164-1.

Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine 

- it is stated in the bill card.

According to the final provisions, it shall enter into force from the day following the day of its publication in the parliamentary newspaper "Voice of Ukraine".

According to the draft law, it is envisaged the possibility of transferring one of the parents of a child (up to 14 years old) who studies in institutions of general secondary education remotely, not only to remote, but also to home work (for the period of such study).

Let us remind

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bill, which changes the workload of teachers of higher education institutions. The document establishes a minimum amount of scientific work for scientific and pedagogical workers, the maximum teaching load per rate.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$62.84
Bitcoin
$95,182.70
S&P 500
$5,561.16
Tesla
$285.80
Газ TTF
$32.46
Золото
$3,308.16
Ethereum
$1,775.91