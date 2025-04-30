A parent whose child is studying remotely will be able to work from home: Zelenskyy signed the bill

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a bill that provides for the possibility of transferring an employee to remote or home work if his child is studying at school remotely. This is reported by UNN with reference to the card of draft law No. 10164-1.

Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine - it is stated in the bill card.

According to the final provisions, it shall enter into force from the day following the day of its publication in the parliamentary newspaper "Voice of Ukraine".

According to the draft law, it is envisaged the possibility of transferring one of the parents of a child (up to 14 years old) who studies in institutions of general secondary education remotely, not only to remote, but also to home work (for the period of such study).

