In Cherkasy region, Russia attacked Kaniv, 10 injured, including a child: consequences shown

In the Cherkasy region, Russian troops attacked Kaniv at night, 10 people were injured as a result of the enemy strike, including a child, said the head of the Cherkasy OVA Ihor Taburets on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Kaniv. The city is still dealing with the aftermath of the Russian missile and drone attack. - Taburets wrote.

According to him, all necessary services are working, an operational headquarters has been deployed.

At this moment, we have ten injured people – not seriously. Among them is a 10-year-old boy. They are being provided with the necessary assistance. - Taburets reported.

According to preliminary data, the head of the OVA noted, the blast wave damaged at least seven high-rise buildings, a kindergarten, and a school. Mostly windows were broken.

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences.

Enemy shelling damaged infrastructure in Cherkasy region and residential buildings, traffic on the HPP dam is blocked