Enemy shelling damaged infrastructure in Cherkasy region and residential buildings, traffic on the HPP dam is blocked

On Friday, October 10, critical infrastructure in Cherkasy region was damaged as a result of enemy shelling. Traffic across the hydroelectric power station dam is currently blocked. In Kaniv, a high-rise building was damaged by missile fragments, and one person was injured. This was reported by Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Cherkasy region. Due to enemy attacks, we have consequences for the region's infrastructure - the post says.

According to the official, in particular, a high-rise building in Kaniv was damaged by fragments of a downed missile. According to preliminary data, one person was injured.

The enemy also targeted critical infrastructure. Traffic across the hydroelectric power station dam is currently blocked - Ihor Taburets wrote in his Telegram.

"The necessary services are working. Details later," he added.

Passage through DniproHES dam in Zaporizhzhia blocked after attack - OVA