Enemy shelling damaged infrastructure in Cherkasy region and residential buildings, traffic on the HPP dam is blocked

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
12:08 AM • 13520 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 32520 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 27747 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 34431 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 37918 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 61148 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 57280 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 27818 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 22988 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 47862 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2.9m/s
94%
745mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, due to a massive UAV attack, there may be power and water supply interruptions - KlitschkoOctober 9, 09:29 PM • 13585 views
KMVA commented on the situation regarding possible power and water outages in the capitalOctober 9, 10:12 PM • 13142 views
Due to a Russian attack, a high-rise building is on fire in Kyiv: there are casualties, people are being evacuatedOctober 9, 11:27 PM • 28469 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: eight injured, power outages reported12:22 AM • 13464 views
Destruction and casualties: Fedorov showed the consequences of the night attack on ZaporizhzhiaPhotoVideo02:12 AM • 9324 views
Publications
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 47739 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your walletOctober 9, 09:40 AM • 61148 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 57280 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 47862 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 79144 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Olena Sosedka
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
United States
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 47739 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 22668 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 37066 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 53628 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 67274 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Washington Post
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
E-6 Mercury

Enemy shelling damaged infrastructure in Cherkasy region and residential buildings, traffic on the HPP dam is blocked

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1836 views

On Friday, October 10, enemy shelling damaged critical infrastructure in Cherkasy region and a high-rise building in Kaniv. One person was injured, and traffic on the HPP dam was blocked.

Enemy shelling damaged infrastructure in Cherkasy region and residential buildings, traffic on the HPP dam is blocked

On Friday, October 10, critical infrastructure in Cherkasy region was damaged as a result of enemy shelling. Traffic across the hydroelectric power station dam is currently blocked. In Kaniv, a high-rise building was damaged by missile fragments, and one person was injured. This was reported by Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Cherkasy region. Due to enemy attacks, we have consequences for the region's infrastructure

- the post says.

According to the official, in particular, a high-rise building in Kaniv was damaged by fragments of a downed missile. According to preliminary data, one person was injured.

The enemy also targeted critical infrastructure. Traffic across the hydroelectric power station dam is currently blocked

- Ihor Taburets wrote in his Telegram.

"The necessary services are working. Details later," he added.

Passage through DniproHES dam in Zaporizhzhia blocked after attack - OVA10.10.25, 05:42 • 1760 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Cherkasy Oblast
Kaniv