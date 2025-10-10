Enemy shelling damaged infrastructure in Cherkasy region and residential buildings, traffic on the HPP dam is blocked
Kyiv • UNN
On Friday, October 10, enemy shelling damaged critical infrastructure in Cherkasy region and a high-rise building in Kaniv. One person was injured, and traffic on the HPP dam was blocked.
On Friday, October 10, critical infrastructure in Cherkasy region was damaged as a result of enemy shelling. Traffic across the hydroelectric power station dam is currently blocked. In Kaniv, a high-rise building was damaged by missile fragments, and one person was injured. This was reported by Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Cherkasy region. Due to enemy attacks, we have consequences for the region's infrastructure
According to the official, in particular, a high-rise building in Kaniv was damaged by fragments of a downed missile. According to preliminary data, one person was injured.
The enemy also targeted critical infrastructure. Traffic across the hydroelectric power station dam is currently blocked
"The necessary services are working. Details later," he added.
