Large-scale fire in Kaniv extinguished after Russian drone strike: consequences shown

In Kaniv, Cherkasy region, a large-scale fire was extinguished after a Russian drone attack on an infrastructure facility, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

One person is currently known to have been injured due to the Russian attack on Kaniv in Cherkasy region. This morning, the enemy directed a UAV at an infrastructure facility – a fire broke out, covering an area of 130 sq.m. Emergency workers extinguished the fire. - reported the State Emergency Service.

At the scene, as indicated, firefighters, rescuers, and sappers of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Cherkasy region were working.

Russian attack on Cherkasy region: one person injured