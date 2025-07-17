Large-scale fire in Kaniv extinguished after Russian drone strike: consequences shown

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
Rada "updated" the Cabinet: who "moved" where?
12:17 PM • 11013 views
Rada "updated" the Cabinet: who "moved" where?
12:10 PM • 22791 views
Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources
10:24 AM • 26557 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
08:49 AM • 58089 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 307048 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 160249 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 162352 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 117559 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 314605 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 71577 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2m/s
58%
745mm
Popular news
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?July 17, 05:27 AM • 114827 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 213394 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces07:35 AM • 78225 views
Shooting at a training ground in Chernihiv region: cadet shot two instructors, he was detained09:17 AM • 51473 views
Svyrydenko commented on the procedure for appointing a new head of the BEB09:33 AM • 20968 views
Publications
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at home01:10 PM • 3484 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five months12:17 PM • 16997 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 215335 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 307050 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitatedJuly 16, 01:16 PM • 314605 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces07:35 AM • 79801 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 193022 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 211055 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 149213 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 159185 views
Actual
The Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Lancet (loitering munition)
Forbes
Airbus A320 series

Large-scale fire in Kaniv extinguished after Russian drone strike: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3332 views

In Kaniv, Cherkasy region, a fire covering an area of 130 sq.m, which arose after a morning Russian UAV strike on an infrastructure facility, has been extinguished. One person is known to have been injured as a result of the attack.

Large-scale fire in Kaniv extinguished after Russian drone strike: consequences shown

In Kaniv, Cherkasy region, a large-scale fire was extinguished after a Russian drone attack on an infrastructure facility, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

One person is currently known to have been injured due to the Russian attack on Kaniv in Cherkasy region. This morning, the enemy directed a UAV at an infrastructure facility – a fire broke out, covering an area of 130 sq.m. Emergency workers extinguished the fire.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

At the scene, as indicated, firefighters, rescuers, and sappers of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Cherkasy region were working.

Russian attack on Cherkasy region: one person injured17.07.25, 13:25 • 4940 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Cherkasy Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kaniv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9