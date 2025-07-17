$41.810.01
Russian attack on Cherkasy region: one person injured

Kyiv • UNN

 4202 views

In the Kaniv community of Cherkasy region, the aftermath of the morning attack is being eliminated. One person sustained minor injuries, there are no fatalities.

Russian attack on Cherkasy region: one person injured

In the Cherkasy region, as a result of the morning attack by Russian troops on the Kaniv community, one person was injured, said the head of the Cherkasy OVA Ihor Taburets on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The Kaniv community is currently dealing with the aftermath of the morning attack. An operational headquarters is working. Fortunately, there were no fatalities. According to medics, one person was injured: "light"

- wrote Taburets.

The head of the OVA thanked "everyone who responded to the air raid alarm and took cover! This allowed to avoid casualties of Russian terror." And all services - for coordinated work.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

