Enemy drone attacked infrastructure facility in Cherkasy region

In the Cherkasy region, Russian troops attacked the Kaniv community with a drone in the morning, hitting an infrastructure facility, said Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy OVA, on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In the morning, the enemy attacked the Kaniv community, directing a UAV there. There was a hit on an infrastructure facility. - Taburets wrote

According to him, "all necessary services are working."

"Regarding the victims - we are clarifying the information," he said.

