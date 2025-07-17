Enemy drone attacked infrastructure facility in Cherkasy region

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?
05:27 AM • 44040 views
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?
04:00 AM • 137303 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 91199 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM • 117524 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM • 104819 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 88638 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 219941 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 68243 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 77642 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 90553 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.4m/s
75%
745mm
Popular news
Large-scale operation against pro-Russian hacker network carried out in Europe: detailsJuly 16, 10:55 PM • 75423 views
"Incredible Innovation": Kellogg Praises Ukrainian Drone ProductionJuly 17, 01:16 AM • 71400 views
Drone hit a high-rise building in Voronezh, there are casualtiesJuly 17, 01:38 AM • 90234 views
Ukrainian "Ruslan" completed modernization and departed for GermanyJuly 17, 02:17 AM • 28574 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 74873 views
Publications
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 76821 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack04:00 AM • 137318 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitatedJuly 16, 01:16 PM • 219951 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 166486 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 318660 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Keith Kellogg
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Lithuania
Poland
Kharkiv
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces07:35 AM • 16106 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 154709 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 176812 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 118614 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 131176 views
Actual
Facebook
BM-30 Smerch
MIM-104 Patriot
Truth Social
Leopard 2

Enemy drone attacked infrastructure facility in Cherkasy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2624 views

In the morning, an enemy UAV attacked the Kaniv community of Cherkasy region, hitting an infrastructure facility. All necessary services are working on site, information regarding casualties is being clarified.

Enemy drone attacked infrastructure facility in Cherkasy region

In the Cherkasy region, Russian troops attacked the Kaniv community with a drone in the morning, hitting an infrastructure facility, said Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy OVA, on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In the morning, the enemy attacked the Kaniv community, directing a UAV there. There was a hit on an infrastructure facility.

- Taburets wrote

According to him, "all necessary services are working."

"Regarding the victims - we are clarifying the information," he said.

Kryvyi Rih under drone attack by Russia, an explosion occurred - Vilkul17.07.25, 09:27 • 3458 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Cherkasy Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9