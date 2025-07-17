Enemy drone attacked infrastructure facility in Cherkasy region
Kyiv • UNN
In the morning, an enemy UAV attacked the Kaniv community of Cherkasy region, hitting an infrastructure facility. All necessary services are working on site, information regarding casualties is being clarified.
In the Cherkasy region, Russian troops attacked the Kaniv community with a drone in the morning, hitting an infrastructure facility, said Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy OVA, on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.
In the morning, the enemy attacked the Kaniv community, directing a UAV there. There was a hit on an infrastructure facility.
According to him, "all necessary services are working."
"Regarding the victims - we are clarifying the information," he said.
