Kryvyi Rih under drone attack by Russia, an explosion occurred - Vilkul

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih in the morning, an explosion occurred, said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Kryvyi Rih. Explosion from a Shahed attack. Do not film or post anything online - Vilkul wrote.

He warned of more drones approaching.

