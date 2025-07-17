Kryvyi Rih under drone attack by Russia, an explosion occurred - Vilkul
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion was recorded in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of a Shahed drone attack. The approach of two more drones has been warned.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih in the morning, an explosion occurred, said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Kryvyi Rih. Explosion from a Shahed attack. Do not film or post anything online
He warned of more drones approaching.
Dnipro survived a massive Russian drone attack: one dead and 5 wounded17.07.25, 08:25 • 2582 views