Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?
05:27 AM • 25707 views
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?
04:00 AM • 78495 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 62852 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM • 89428 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM • 79891 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 75617 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 182459 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 66661 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 76624 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 90233 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Publications
Exclusives
Dnipro survived a massive Russian drone attack: one dead and 5 wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2576 views

During the night, Dnipro suffered a massive drone attack, 22 of which were destroyed. As a result of hits, one person died, five were wounded, and enterprises and outbuildings were damaged.

Dnipro survived a massive Russian drone attack: one dead and 5 wounded

Dnipro was massively attacked by Russian drones at night, one person is known to have died and 5 were injured, enterprises were damaged, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"At night, the enemy again directed drones at the region. According to the air command, 22 of them were destroyed by air defenders. There were also hits," the head of the OVA said.

Dnipro came under a massive attack. One person died in the regional center. 5 more were injured

- Lysak wrote.

According to him, men aged 35, 37, 40, and 52 were hospitalized. Three of them are in serious condition. The 70-year-old victim will recover at home.

"Several fires broke out at once. Enterprises were damaged," Lysak reported.

According to him, there were also fires in the Dnipro district. It was loud there in the Solonyanska and Slobozhanska communities. A farm building and a greenhouse were damaged.

According to the head of the OVA, the enemy attacked Nikopol region with FPV drones and with Grad MLRS. They dropped ammunition from a UAV. Nikopol itself and the Marhanets community suffered. "5 people were injured. Men aged 31, 42, 65 and a 58-year-old woman were hospitalized in moderate condition. A 21-year-old boy will be treated at home," Lysak noted.

As the head of the OVA reported, a car caught fire. A private house and a farm building were damaged.

The aggressor hit the Mezhevska community of Synelnykivskyi district with FPV drones. Infrastructure was damaged, Lysak reported.

In Dnipro, houses and a gymnasium were damaged due to a Russian drone attack15.07.25, 08:28 • 35109 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
BM-21 "Grad"
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
Tesla
