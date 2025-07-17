Dnipro survived a massive Russian drone attack: one dead and 5 wounded

Dnipro was massively attacked by Russian drones at night, one person is known to have died and 5 were injured, enterprises were damaged, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

"At night, the enemy again directed drones at the region. According to the air command, 22 of them were destroyed by air defenders. There were also hits," the head of the OVA said.

Dnipro came under a massive attack. One person died in the regional center. 5 more were injured - Lysak wrote.

According to him, men aged 35, 37, 40, and 52 were hospitalized. Three of them are in serious condition. The 70-year-old victim will recover at home.

"Several fires broke out at once. Enterprises were damaged," Lysak reported.

According to him, there were also fires in the Dnipro district. It was loud there in the Solonyanska and Slobozhanska communities. A farm building and a greenhouse were damaged.

According to the head of the OVA, the enemy attacked Nikopol region with FPV drones and with Grad MLRS. They dropped ammunition from a UAV. Nikopol itself and the Marhanets community suffered. "5 people were injured. Men aged 31, 42, 65 and a 58-year-old woman were hospitalized in moderate condition. A 21-year-old boy will be treated at home," Lysak noted.

As the head of the OVA reported, a car caught fire. A private house and a farm building were damaged.

The aggressor hit the Mezhevska community of Synelnykivskyi district with FPV drones. Infrastructure was damaged, Lysak reported.

