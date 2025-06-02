A book created on the border of poetry, war, and sacrifice: "Frontline Kobzar" presented in Kaniv

In Kanev, Cherkasy region, the re-publication of the book "Frontline Kobzar" was presented, UNN reports.

Details

"Frontline Kobzar" is a book created on the border of poetry, war and sacrifice. Its illustrator was the fallen Ukrainian defender, volunteer and artist Serhiy Pushchenko — a man who lived his life fighting not only with a brush, but also with a weapon.

Serhiy was an Honored Artist of Ukraine, the author of more than 900 paintings and a volunteer soldier who heroically died in battle near Kyiv in 2022. All his conscious adult life, Serhiy defended the independence of our country.

His "Kobzar" is not just a book, it is a message. Together with the command of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the All-Ukrainian public organization "Association of Volunteers", within the framework of the program to support military and veterans "MHP Poruch", the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation supported the re-publication and presented the book "Frontline Kobzar" to the public.

"The "Frontline Kobzar" project, implemented jointly with the public organization "Association of Volunteers", which operates in the Lviv region, but helps the Ukrainian state, veterans, and their families in defending their rights and interests. These are projects that symbolize the unity of the Ukrainian people, its steadfastness, and the fact that Ukraine will sooner or later defeat its terrible enemy, as Taras Hryhorovych Shevchenko wrote about," comments Pavlo Moroz, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at MHP.

The circulation is only 300 copies. But each book is like a talisman. Some will be received by libraries, some by airborne brigades. Some will be put up for charity auction to raise funds for the army.

"In total, we have released about 300 copies of the book. The ownership of these copies belongs to the Pushchenko family. They will partially go to libraries, partially be transferred to the Airborne Assault Forces brigades, and may also participate in a charity auction, where money will be collected for the army," said Tetyana Volochay, Head of the Community Development Council of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

Reference

"MHP Poruch" is a program of individual support and comprehensive support for military personnel, veterans and their families. It is aimed at employees and residents of communities where MHP enterprises are present. The program supports military personnel, veterans and their families during service and after returning from the war: humanitarian aid to military units; medical examination, treatment and rehabilitation; legal and psychological support; social reintegration; professional adaptation and inclusive sports events.

"MHP - Hromadi" is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its activities in 2015. Its main mission is the integrated development of communities. The geography of activities includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has systematically supported people in combat zones, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity hospitals, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have been left homeless and without livelihoods due to the war.