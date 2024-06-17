$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15714 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Seal of son of Yaroslav the Wise presented to Transfiguration Cathedral - Ministry of Culture

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15256 views

The seal of Prince Svyatoslav Yaroslavovych, son of Yaroslav the Wise, was transferred to the Transfiguration Cathedral in Chernihiv for display by the co-founder and director of the Sheremetyevo Museum.

Seal of son of Yaroslav the Wise presented to Transfiguration Cathedral - Ministry of Culture

The Transfiguration Cathedral in Chernihiv received the seal of Prince Sviatoslav Yaroslavovych, son of Yaroslav the Wise, for display. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Culture. 

Details [1

The valuable artifact was donated to the reserve from his private collection by the co-founder and director of the Sheremetyev Museum, Oleksiy Sheremetyev. 

The cathedral is scheduled to open on Constitution Day, June 28, when Ukrainians will be able to see the seal in person.

The seal depicts the prince and we are sure that it belongs here in the Transfiguration Cathedral. This is a unique architectural monument from the times of Kyivan Rus. It is a unique reserve. It is a testament to our history

- said Oleksiy Sheremetyev.

According to Natalia Rebrova, director general of the National Reserve "Chernihiv Ancient" , this is the seal of Sviatoslav Yaroslavovych, the man who completed the Transfiguration Cathedral in Chernihiv.

UOC-MP ordered by court to return Assumption Cathedral in Kaniv to state27.03.24, 11:26 • 22544 views

AddendumAddendum

Earlier, the National Conservation Area "Chernihiv Ancient" signed an agreement with the most authoritative museum institution in Ukraine, the private Sheremetyev Museum.

This is an agreement on cooperation, research, educational work, and the preparation of a unique journal dedicated to the history of the Transfiguration Cathedral.

Recall

In Chernihiv, museum workers are cleaning the paintings on the walls and removing garbage from the 11th-century Transfiguration Cathedral, which was used by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate until 2023.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

