Seal of son of Yaroslav the Wise presented to Transfiguration Cathedral - Ministry of Culture

The Transfiguration Cathedral in Chernihiv received the seal of Prince Sviatoslav Yaroslavovych, son of Yaroslav the Wise, for display. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Culture.

The valuable artifact was donated to the reserve from his private collection by the co-founder and director of the Sheremetyev Museum, Oleksiy Sheremetyev.

The cathedral is scheduled to open on Constitution Day, June 28, when Ukrainians will be able to see the seal in person.

The seal depicts the prince and we are sure that it belongs here in the Transfiguration Cathedral. This is a unique architectural monument from the times of Kyivan Rus. It is a unique reserve. It is a testament to our history - said Oleksiy Sheremetyev.

According to Natalia Rebrova, director general of the National Reserve "Chernihiv Ancient" , this is the seal of Sviatoslav Yaroslavovych, the man who completed the Transfiguration Cathedral in Chernihiv.

Earlier, the National Conservation Area "Chernihiv Ancient" signed an agreement with the most authoritative museum institution in Ukraine, the private Sheremetyev Museum.

This is an agreement on cooperation, research, educational work, and the preparation of a unique journal dedicated to the history of the Transfiguration Cathedral.

In Chernihiv, museum workers are cleaning the paintings on the walls and removing garbage from the 11th-century Transfiguration Cathedral, which was used by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate until 2023.