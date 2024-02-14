Violator to pay over UAH 130 thousand fine: two overloaded trucks found near Kaniv

Near Kaniv, two trucks were found to be overloaded by almost 50%. According to Ukrtransbezpeka , the offender will pay more than UAH 130 thousand in fines, UNN reports.

Details

The accident took place on the road R-09 Myronivka - Kaniv.

During a raid near the city of Kaniv, Ukrtranssafety inspectors of the State Supervision (Control) Department in Cherkasy region stopped two trucks transporting agricultural products.

"The inspection showed:

exceeding the total weight of the first car by 49.4%: 59.76 tons with a permitted maximum actual vehicle weight of 40 tons;

exceeding the total weight of the second vehicle by 49.65%: 59.86 tons with a permitted maximum actual weight for this type of vehicle of 40 tons," the report says.

Also, at the time of the inspection, the drivers did not have the documents required by Article 48 of the Law of Ukraine "On Motor Vehicles".

According to Ukrtransbezpeka, the offender will have to pay a fine of UAH 136,000 for two recorded cases of overloading vehicles and lack of documents.