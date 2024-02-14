ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Violator to pay over UAH 130 thousand fine: two overloaded trucks found near Kaniv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26842 views

Two trucks transporting agricultural products near Kaniv were overloaded by almost 50% and fined a total of over UAH 130,000 for exceeding weight limits and lacking the necessary documents.

Near Kaniv, two trucks  were found to be overloaded by almost 50%. According to Ukrtransbezpeka , the offender will pay more than UAH 130 thousand in fines, UNN reports.

Details

The accident took place on the road R-09 Myronivka - Kaniv.

During a raid near the city of Kaniv, Ukrtranssafety inspectors of the State Supervision (Control) Department in Cherkasy region stopped two trucks transporting agricultural products.

"The inspection showed:

exceeding the total weight of the first car by 49.4%: 59.76 tons with a permitted maximum actual vehicle weight of 40 tons;

exceeding the total weight of the second vehicle by 49.65%: 59.86 tons with a permitted maximum actual weight for this type of vehicle of 40 tons," the report says.

Also, at the time of the inspection, the drivers did not have the documents required by Article 48 of the Law of Ukraine "On Motor Vehicles".

According to Ukrtransbezpeka, the offender will have to pay a fine of UAH 136,000 for two recorded cases of overloading vehicles and lack of documents.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
myronivkaMyronivka
kanivKaniv
cherkasyCherkassy

Contact us about advertising