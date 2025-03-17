The Chinese car brand BYD is considering building a factory in Germany
Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD is considering Germany as a location for its third factory in Europe. This would avoid EU import duties on Chinese-made electric cars.
Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD is considering building a third plant in Europe. In addition to Hungary and Turkey, the company wants to build a plant in Germany. This is reported by Reuters, citing a source, reports UNN.
According to the publication, electric car manufacturer BYD is considering Germany to build its third plant in Europe. Chinese automakers are seeking to create production and assembly facilities in Europe as they seek to sell more cheap cars in the region to challenge European competitors as demand slows in China, the world's largest auto market.
The manufacturer also wants to avoid import duties imposed by the EU on Chinese-made electric vehicles last year.
A source said that Germany is the best choice for BYD, although this issue raises concerns due to high labor and energy costs in the country, low productivity and low flexibility. The final decision has not yet been made
However, the source notes that China has recommended that domestic companies not invest in countries that impose additional tariffs.
