$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15320 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27834 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64420 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213255 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122328 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391565 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310426 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213672 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244182 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255077 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22506 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44883 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131239 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14503 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13750 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131389 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213255 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391565 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254100 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310426 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2834 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13862 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45021 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72016 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57121 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Myronivka

News by theme

Myronivka museum workers digitize ancient clothes of their region's inhabitants

The Myronivka Museum of Local Lore is implementing a project to digitize traditional clothing from the late 19th and early 20th centuries. About 40 samples of clothing and 50 interior items from 20 villages of the community have been collected.

Society • September 26, 11:01 AM • 14155 views

Physical and mental recovery of veterans: how adaptive sports training is conducted under the MHP Next door program

More than 50 soldiers and veterans took part in adaptive sports training in Myronivka. The event was organized as part of the MHP Next Door program for the physical and mental recovery of veterans.

Society • August 14, 11:22 AM • 19375 views

6 bedrooms, a shelter and gas heating: keys to new housing handed over to family-type orphanage in Kyiv region

In Myronivka, the keys to a new home were handed over to a family raising 6 foster children. The 500-square-meter house has 6 bedrooms, a shelter and an inclusive design.

Society • July 24, 07:53 AM • 17052 views

"Do your own thing": an immigrant from Donetsk region started a mushroom farm in Cherkasy region

Yuriy Dushenko, an IDP from Donetsk Oblast, won a business idea competition and opened a mushroom farm in Cherkasy Oblast, receiving grant funding.

Society • March 15, 04:39 PM • 60319 views

Life can depend on knowledge: MHP-Hromadі has joined the arrangement of safety classes in Ukrainian schools

The MHP-Hromadі Charitable Foundation helps to equip safety classes in schools. These classes are equipped with, among other things, mannequins for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, critical bleeding simulators, turnstiles and first aid kits.

Society • February 27, 07:35 AM • 27479 views

Violator to pay over UAH 130 thousand fine: two overloaded trucks found near Kaniv

Two trucks transporting agricultural products near Kaniv were overloaded by almost 50% and fined a total of over UAH 130,000 for exceeding weight limits and lacking the necessary documents.

Society • February 14, 01:31 PM • 26890 views

Winners of the "Time to Act, Ukraine!" contest organized web design training for children in Kyiv Oblast

Children in Myronivka are learning web design through a curriculum funded by a grant from the Social Initiatives Competition.

Society • February 2, 07:47 AM • 24444 views

Supporting the military, developing cinema, updating flagship projects: MHP-Hromada shares plans for 2024

The MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation shares its plans for 2024, including continuing to support the military and veterans, investing in Ukrainian culture and cinema, and updating its flagship community development projects.

Society • January 30, 07:09 AM • 23922 views

Hundreds of Ukrainians have started businesses with the support of MHP-Competition Support Community

Hundreds of Ukrainians have started their own businesses, including bread baking and eco-farming, thanks to the Make Your Own business idea competition organized by MHP-Community, despite the ongoing military challenges. The winners received funding to implement their innovative projects focused on community needs. A total of 80 business ideas were supported.

Society • December 22, 07:46 AM • 31936 views

"Do your own thing": an internally displaced person from Enerhodar opened a laboratory for the production of natural cosmetics in Kaniv

Olena Sobko, an immigrant from Enerhodar, opened a laboratory in Kaniv to scale up her natural cosmetics business after winning the Do It Yourself competition.

Society • December 18, 09:19 AM • 28211 views