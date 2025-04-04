The Myronivka Museum of Local Lore is implementing a project to digitize traditional clothing from the late 19th and early 20th centuries. About 40 samples of clothing and 50 interior items from 20 villages of the community have been collected.
More than 50 soldiers and veterans took part in adaptive sports training in Myronivka. The event was organized as part of the MHP Next Door program for the physical and mental recovery of veterans.
In Myronivka, the keys to a new home were handed over to a family raising 6 foster children. The 500-square-meter house has 6 bedrooms, a shelter and an inclusive design.
Yuriy Dushenko, an IDP from Donetsk Oblast, won a business idea competition and opened a mushroom farm in Cherkasy Oblast, receiving grant funding.
The MHP-Hromadі Charitable Foundation helps to equip safety classes in schools. These classes are equipped with, among other things, mannequins for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, critical bleeding simulators, turnstiles and first aid kits.
Two trucks transporting agricultural products near Kaniv were overloaded by almost 50% and fined a total of over UAH 130,000 for exceeding weight limits and lacking the necessary documents.
Children in Myronivka are learning web design through a curriculum funded by a grant from the Social Initiatives Competition.
The MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation shares its plans for 2024, including continuing to support the military and veterans, investing in Ukrainian culture and cinema, and updating its flagship community development projects.
Hundreds of Ukrainians have started their own businesses, including bread baking and eco-farming, thanks to the Make Your Own business idea competition organized by MHP-Community, despite the ongoing military challenges. The winners received funding to implement their innovative projects focused on community needs. A total of 80 business ideas were supported.
Olena Sobko, an immigrant from Enerhodar, opened a laboratory in Kaniv to scale up her natural cosmetics business after winning the Do It Yourself competition.