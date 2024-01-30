Supporting the military, developing cinema, updating flagship projects: MHP-Hromada shares plans for 2024

The MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation has told about its plans for 2024, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the philanthropists will continue to support the military, veterans and their families.

"We are making this process even more strategic and large-scale," MHP-Hromada said.

The cultural direction of the foundation's activities will be aimed at shaping national identity.

"We are investing in the development of Ukrainian cinema, literature, museums, and support for motivational worldview events," the statement said.

To improve legislation and state institutions, MHP-Hromada is introducing a new area of work - advocacy. To this end, the foundation's director, Tetiana Volochai, is joining a working group to develop a draft law on patronage in the field of culture. The foundation will also update its flagship projects: "Do Your Own," "Time to Act, Ukraine!", "Doctor for the Village," and "Cinema for Victory." "These will be even more effective formats for community development," the foundation said.

In addition, MHP-Hromada is setting up the work of newly created structures: the National Projects Department, the Social Investment and Partnerships Department, and the Center for Interaction with the Military and Veterans.

Help

MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.