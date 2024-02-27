$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 36351 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 138298 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 84255 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 307407 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 256114 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 198594 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 235410 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252558 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158687 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372354 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
48%
Life can depend on knowledge: MHP-Hromadі has joined the arrangement of safety classes in Ukrainian schools

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27479 views

The MHP-Hromadі Charitable Foundation helps to equip safety classes in schools. These classes are equipped with, among other things, mannequins for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, critical bleeding simulators, turnstiles and first aid kits.

Life can depend on knowledge: MHP-Hromadі has joined the arrangement of safety classes in Ukrainian schools

The charitable foundation MHP-Hromadi has joined the arrangement of safety classes in Ukrainian schools, UNN reports.

Our foundation has helped to equip 38 safety classes. The last two were opened in Lipovka, Vinnytsia region. The classes were equipped with mannequins for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, critical bleeding simulators, turnstiles, first aid kits, an AMBU breathing bag, etc

- MHP-Hromadi reports.

There is a war going on in Ukraine, which makes every Ukrainian know how mines explode, what turnstiles are, and why you should not get out of the rubble on your own, the charity foundation argued.

"Schoolchildren are no exception. From now on, lessons on the basics of life safety are no longer "secondary". Life can really depend on the knowledge gained. And those around them," emphasizes MHP-Hromadi.

The charitable foundation plans to continue this work.

"Just like building and equipping shelters. Since 2022, we have helped to equip about a hundred shelters. We know that even after the Victory, they will be needed, because we will have to live in new realities," summarized MHP-Hromadi.

For reference

MHP-Hromadі is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its operations includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

