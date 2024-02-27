Life can depend on knowledge: MHP-Hromadі has joined the arrangement of safety classes in Ukrainian schools

The charitable foundation MHP-Hromadi has joined the arrangement of safety classes in Ukrainian schools, UNN reports.

Our foundation has helped to equip 38 safety classes. The last two were opened in Lipovka, Vinnytsia region. The classes were equipped with mannequins for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, critical bleeding simulators, turnstiles, first aid kits, an AMBU breathing bag, etc - MHP-Hromadi reports.

There is a war going on in Ukraine, which makes every Ukrainian know how mines explode, what turnstiles are, and why you should not get out of the rubble on your own, the charity foundation argued.

"Schoolchildren are no exception. From now on, lessons on the basics of life safety are no longer "secondary". Life can really depend on the knowledge gained. And those around them," emphasizes MHP-Hromadi.

The charitable foundation plans to continue this work.

"Just like building and equipping shelters. Since 2022, we have helped to equip about a hundred shelters. We know that even after the Victory, they will be needed, because we will have to live in new realities," summarized MHP-Hromadi.

For reference

MHP-Hromadі is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its operations includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.