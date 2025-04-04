$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15221 views

06:32 PM • 27619 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64313 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213100 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122237 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391460 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310333 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213660 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244175 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255070 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22506 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44883 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131239 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14503 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13750 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131249 views

Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213081 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391449 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254043 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310328 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2754 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13761 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44895 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71990 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57098 views
First aid and rules of road behavior: schoolchildren in Ladyzhyn were taught how to prevent road accidents

The MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation and Vinnytsia Poultry Farm organized interactive road safety events for 3rd and 4th graders in Ladyzhyn. Children learned traffic rules, first aid and the importance of reflective elements.

Society • October 21, 12:00 PM • 14005 views

"Run4Victory": a charity race in support of the military to be held in Kyiv

On October 27, the Run4Victory charity race to support the 13th Brigade of the National Guard will take place on Trukhaniv Island. This is the fifth such event organized by MHP and the MHP Community Foundation.

Society • October 14, 09:00 AM • 15868 views

Destruction of Kakhovka HPP: Ukraine counts on the Netherlands to help prepare a master plan for community water infrastructure

Ukraine is interested in the Dutch experience in urban planning and water infrastructure development. Oleksiy Kuleba discussed this issue with the Dutch representative, thanking her for her support of Ukraine.

Economy • October 9, 06:55 PM • 34915 views

Final of the RUN 4 VICTORY quad marathon: over UAH 600 thousand raised to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The fourth race of the RUN 4 VICTORY series took place in Ladyzhyn, bringing together more than 700 participants. The event raised over UAH 600 thousand to support Ukrainian defenders, continuing the successful series of charity marathons.

Society • October 8, 07:34 AM • 13928 views

"Cinema for Victory!": philanthropists renovate a cinema in Vinnytsia region

The Ukraine Cinema has reopened in Ladyzhyn, Vinnytsia region, as part of the Cinema for Victory project. The opening took place with the support of the MHP-Hromadske Charitable Foundation.

Society • July 29, 06:52 AM • 15706 views

Contribution to the overall victory: a charity race in support of the military will be held in Vinnytsia region

A charity race in support of the military will be held in Vinnytsia region.

Society • June 20, 11:35 AM • 18586 views

Ran for the sake of victory: a charity race in support of the military was held in Ternopil

During the race in Ternopil, the organizers collected 260 thousand UAH, and MHP doubled this amount. For these funds, the necessary equipment has already been purchased and transferred from the Ternopil region for the 105th separate brigade of the TRO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Society • May 21, 04:18 PM • 27992 views

Hunting for a mole: why Yulia Tymoshenko's MP closed his declarations

The declaration of Hennadiy Mazur, a member of Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna party, has been removed from public access due to unspecified "security measures" taken against him.

Politics • May 20, 08:03 AM • 297206 views

Unity, resilience and indomitable spirit: how participants are preparing for the race in Ternopil

On May 19, Ternopil will host the first RUN 4 VICTORY charity race to raise funds for local military units and municipalities, with the goal of raising UAH 1. 5 million during four marathons in Ukrainian cities.

Society • May 10, 12:29 PM • 25536 views

Run for Victory: philanthropists initiate a Race League

Run for Victory: philanthropists initiate a Race League.

Society • May 1, 12:39 PM • 20181 views

Order-bearer of the "Russian world": how one MP flaunts awards from the Moscow Patriarchate Church

In the third year of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, a deputy of the Vinnytsia Regional Council from the Batkivshchyna party openly boasts of awards from the Moscow Patriarchate.

Society • April 16, 09:20 AM • 475199 views

"Moneybox of Health": doctors of the Kyiv Okhmatdyt examined young residents of Vinnytsia region

The doctors of the Kyiv Okhmatdyt examined the little residents of Vinnytsia region.

Society • April 9, 01:00 PM • 70427 views

Military defend the borders - philanthropists take care of their children's health: why it is important for military families

Military defend the borders - philanthropists take care of their children's health: why it is important for military families.

Society • April 3, 02:07 PM • 100152 views
Exclusive

In Vinnytsia region, a priest of the Moscow Patriarchate staged another provocation near the OCU church: details

In Ladyzhyn, a priest of the Moscow Patriarchate, Yevhen Vorobyov, staged another provocation near the Holy Kazan Church, whose community had previously decided to move to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, running around with a sledgehammer, trying to destroy the fence, and setting a dog on people.

Society • April 3, 11:28 AM • 467654 views

Consequences of the Russian attacks: Burshtyn and Ladyzhyn TPPs are still clearing the rubble

Burshtyn and Ladyzhyn TPPs are continuing to clear debris and repair equipment after Russian attacks that negatively affected Ukraine's power grid.

War • March 30, 07:00 PM • 105062 views

A veteran, a student, and a pastry chef: a new season of the Do Your Own business idea competition has started

The MHP-Community Charitable Foundation has launched a new grant season of the Do Your Own business idea competition with a budget of UAH 10 million to support up to 80 entrepreneurs in 13 regions of Ukraine, with a focus on veterans, military personnel and their families.

Society • March 13, 04:29 PM • 25396 views

Vinnytsia region veterans to receive UAH 1 million for their own business

Ten veteran business initiatives in the Vinnytsia region, including a veterinary pharmacy, a wrestling club, a greenhouse and coffee shops, will receive up to UAH 100,000 in grant funding for a total of UAH 1 million as part of the "Support for Micro-Enterprise of War Veterans and Their Families" competition organized by the MHP Community Foundation.

Business News • March 11, 01:57 PM • 55737 views

Life can depend on knowledge: MHP-Hromadі has joined the arrangement of safety classes in Ukrainian schools

The MHP-Hromadі Charitable Foundation helps to equip safety classes in schools. These classes are equipped with, among other things, mannequins for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, critical bleeding simulators, turnstiles and first aid kits.

Society • February 27, 07:35 AM • 27479 views

Philanthropists provided athletes from Vinnytsia region with equipment for academic rowing

The MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation contributed to the purchase of rowing equipment for athletes in Vinnytsia region to help solve the problem of chronic shortage of sports equipment.

Sports • February 21, 10:17 AM • 25648 views

"Do your own thing": an internally displaced person from Enerhodar opened a laboratory for the production of natural cosmetics in Kaniv

Olena Sobko, an immigrant from Enerhodar, opened a laboratory in Kaniv to scale up her natural cosmetics business after winning the Do It Yourself competition.

Society • December 18, 09:19 AM • 28211 views
Exclusive

No inconvenience to people: deputies and environmentalists made sure that the process water storage tank in Vinnytsia region will be built according to international standards

A new process water reservoir in Vinnytsia Oblast, Ukraine, will meet international standards and will not harm local residents or the environment, officials and environmentalists say.

Society • December 18, 07:53 AM • 108425 views