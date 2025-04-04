The MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation and Vinnytsia Poultry Farm organized interactive road safety events for 3rd and 4th graders in Ladyzhyn. Children learned traffic rules, first aid and the importance of reflective elements.
On October 27, the Run4Victory charity race to support the 13th Brigade of the National Guard will take place on Trukhaniv Island. This is the fifth such event organized by MHP and the MHP Community Foundation.
Ukraine is interested in the Dutch experience in urban planning and water infrastructure development. Oleksiy Kuleba discussed this issue with the Dutch representative, thanking her for her support of Ukraine.
The fourth race of the RUN 4 VICTORY series took place in Ladyzhyn, bringing together more than 700 participants. The event raised over UAH 600 thousand to support Ukrainian defenders, continuing the successful series of charity marathons.
The Ukraine Cinema has reopened in Ladyzhyn, Vinnytsia region, as part of the Cinema for Victory project. The opening took place with the support of the MHP-Hromadske Charitable Foundation.
A charity race in support of the military will be held in Vinnytsia region.
During the race in Ternopil, the organizers collected 260 thousand UAH, and MHP doubled this amount. For these funds, the necessary equipment has already been purchased and transferred from the Ternopil region for the 105th separate brigade of the TRO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The declaration of Hennadiy Mazur, a member of Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna party, has been removed from public access due to unspecified "security measures" taken against him.
On May 19, Ternopil will host the first RUN 4 VICTORY charity race to raise funds for local military units and municipalities, with the goal of raising UAH 1. 5 million during four marathons in Ukrainian cities.
Run for Victory: philanthropists initiate a Race League.
In the third year of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, a deputy of the Vinnytsia Regional Council from the Batkivshchyna party openly boasts of awards from the Moscow Patriarchate.
The doctors of the Kyiv Okhmatdyt examined the little residents of Vinnytsia region.
Military defend the borders - philanthropists take care of their children's health: why it is important for military families.
In Ladyzhyn, a priest of the Moscow Patriarchate, Yevhen Vorobyov, staged another provocation near the Holy Kazan Church, whose community had previously decided to move to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, running around with a sledgehammer, trying to destroy the fence, and setting a dog on people.
Burshtyn and Ladyzhyn TPPs are continuing to clear debris and repair equipment after Russian attacks that negatively affected Ukraine's power grid.
The MHP-Community Charitable Foundation has launched a new grant season of the Do Your Own business idea competition with a budget of UAH 10 million to support up to 80 entrepreneurs in 13 regions of Ukraine, with a focus on veterans, military personnel and their families.
Ten veteran business initiatives in the Vinnytsia region, including a veterinary pharmacy, a wrestling club, a greenhouse and coffee shops, will receive up to UAH 100,000 in grant funding for a total of UAH 1 million as part of the "Support for Micro-Enterprise of War Veterans and Their Families" competition organized by the MHP Community Foundation.
The MHP-Hromadі Charitable Foundation helps to equip safety classes in schools. These classes are equipped with, among other things, mannequins for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, critical bleeding simulators, turnstiles and first aid kits.
The MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation contributed to the purchase of rowing equipment for athletes in Vinnytsia region to help solve the problem of chronic shortage of sports equipment.
Olena Sobko, an immigrant from Enerhodar, opened a laboratory in Kaniv to scale up her natural cosmetics business after winning the Do It Yourself competition.
A new process water reservoir in Vinnytsia Oblast, Ukraine, will meet international standards and will not harm local residents or the environment, officials and environmentalists say.