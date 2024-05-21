ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Ran for the sake of victory: a charity race in support of the military was held in Ternopil

Ran for the sake of victory: a charity race in support of the military was held in Ternopil

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27910 views

During the race in Ternopil, the organizers collected 260 thousand UAH, and MHP doubled this amount. For these funds, the necessary equipment has already been purchased and transferred from the Ternopil region for the 105th separate brigade of the TRO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On May 19, a charity race was held in the center of Ternopil. It brought together more than 500 runners from all over Ukraine. Winners and prize-winners received cash rewards, cups and prizes. The prize pool was provided by the general sponsor of the event, the Western Hub MHP, reports UNN.

The event was organized by MHP together with the MHP – Hromada Charitable Foundation and the character sports community. The race was also held with the support of the Ternopil City Council and the Ternopil regional military administration. Information partners-news of Ternopil "20 minutes", Gazeta.ua and the magazine "Country".

Sergey Dobrogorsky, deputy chairman of the management board of MHP for agribusiness:

– the international company MHP initiates the "RUN 4 VICTORY" Race League to unite the efforts of business and communities in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Teams from all agricultural enterprises of the company have registered for today's race. I am very proud of this, because MHP's agricultural direction is not just about sowing or harvesting. It's about team spirit and the desire to move forward. Under any circumstances. Running is about determination and endurance. At times when the world's pillars are collapsing, the most important people are the people around them. In our case, this is the MHP family. Therefore, these races are about how our common passion can unite and help.Together we make our contribution to the victory of Ukraine!

This event is part of the league of races called "RUN 4 VICTORY", which this year hosts four races: in Ternopil, Vinnytsia (June), Cherkasy (September); Ladyzhyn (October).

The purpose of the races is to collect UAH 1.5 million in registration fees, which will be used to cover the requests of military units and Tro of each city where the events take place.

During the race in Ternopil, the organizers collected 260 thousand UAH, and MHP doubled this amount. For these funds, the necessary equipment has already been purchased and transferred from the Ternopil region for the 105th separate brigade of the TRO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ulyana Baranova, head of the Social Development Group of the MHP – Hromada Charitable Foundation:

–  the main goal of the race is to help the military and unite communities. Demonstrate that you can also help in such a way that there are no short distances, as well as donations. Therefore, the Ternopil race is a race in support of the 105th TRO brigade. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, thousands of volunteers have joined it. Since then, defenders have been defending the borders of Sumy, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions. So we run together-we help together! Everyone's participation in" RUN 4 VICTORY " is a contribution to the care of our defenders. The MHP-Hromad Charitable Foundation invites everyone to join the next run 4 VICTORY races and demonstrate that together we are a force!

A special feature of the race in Ternopil was a wide range of distances – from 2 to 21 kilometers, as well as three children's distances. This made it possible for both experienced runners and those who are just starting to practice this popular sport to take part in the race.

There was also an opportunity to run any distance online, in your city, anywhere in Ukraine and at the same time feel like a full-fledged participant of the race and even get a medal.

Serhiy Nadal, Mayor of Ternopil:

- since the beginning of the war, Ternopil has been actively helping defenders, purchasing and transferring equipment, tools, cars, clothing and shoes to requests from military units, and continues to do so. Our city also actively supports holding sports events in the city to help our military. During this event, residents of Ternopil and guests of the city had the opportunity to demonstrate their sports skills, show unity, and help the defenders. We wish that the help collected during the race will bring victory closer. Thank you to all the defenders who defend Ukraine and destroy the invaders.

This race is the second that MHP organizes in Ternopil in the last six months. Last October, the city hosted a "fine race", which was also attended by several hundred participants from all over Ukraine. You managed to collect 270 thousand UAH, buy eight anti-aircraft search spotlights for the 105th separate brigade of the TRO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Ternopil region.

Viktor Koryagin, director of the western hub of MHP:

- We are happy to organize the race in Ternopil again, it is becoming a good tradition. We have been living and working in Ternopil for more than a year, and the central office of the Western Hub is located here. Therefore, we are ready to join the popularization of the city among Ukrainians.Many employees of the enterprises of the Western Hub and MHP in general came to the charity race, they actively prepared and waited impatiently for it. Our people love sports, we have many supporters of a healthy lifestyle, and we support them in this in every possible way.Participation in such a race is something that unites, gives an unforgettable experience, and energizes. Especially when you know that you are making your contribution to a great cause – helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the upcoming Victory.

Lilia Podolyak

Society
prjsc-mhpPrJSC MHP
ladyzhynLadyzhyn
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
ternopilTernopil
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
cherkasyCherkassy
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising