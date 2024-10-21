First aid and rules of road behavior: schoolchildren in Ladyzhyn were taught how to prevent road accidents

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

First aid and rules of road behavior: schoolchildren in Ladyzhyn were taught how to prevent road accidents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14005 views

The MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation and Vinnytsia Poultry Farm organized interactive road safety events for 3rd and 4th graders in Ladyzhyn. Children learned traffic rules, first aid and the importance of reflective elements.

First aid and rules of road behavior: schoolchildren in Ladyzhyn were taught how to prevent road accidents

The MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation together with Vinnytsia Poultry Farm held interactive events in Ladyzhyn's educational institutions, UNN reports .

Details

The goal of the events is to raise awareness of road safety among children to reduce the number of accidents and injuries. MHP-Community explained that the police are now recording an increase in the number of accidents due to the growing popularity of new modes of transportation - scooters, electric scooters, unicycles, etc. - and sometimes insufficient lighting in cities caused by missile attacks on energy infrastructure. And since not only car drivers but also pedestrians must follow the rules of the road, it is important to instill this knowledge in both parties from an early age.

For example, interactive workshops were held at Ladyzhyn Second and Third Lyceums for students in grades 3-4. Ruslan Volkov, Director of Vinnytsia Poultry Farm LLC, was among the guests.

"Teaching traffic rules to schoolchildren is important for developing a conscious culture of behavior on the road. This will help children realize potential dangers, behave responsibly in the transport environment, and avoid situations that could lead to injuries. Such projects are an investment in our common future, as today's schoolchildren will become adult road users in a few years," Volkov comments.

Three locations were organized as part of the event:

1. Class on the rules of the road.

2. Location of first aid.

3. Location of retroreflective materials.

All three classes in each of the schools took turns at each location.

During the event, the alarm sounded - the instructors of the International Charitable Foundation "Assistance to Victims of Road Accidents" went down to the shelter with the children and continued the lesson.

At the end of the event, the children were presented with reflective tapes, and the schools were given the Safe Road Home manual.

"During the war, we saw another problem: the parents of many children, our students, are now fighting at the front, mobilized. Also, many families went abroad and left their children with grandparents. And minors really want to live like adults. They think they know everything and can do everything. There are so many "advisors" on social media! But, as the facts show, which indicate an increase in the number of accidents involving minors, they do not know the basic rules of the road," commented teachers of the 2nd Ladyzhyn Lyceum.

Teachers and management of the 3rd lyceum in Ladyzhyn emphasize the need to hold such events in local communities, involve professionals and help local businesses implement them, as MHP-Community Charitable Foundation did together with Vinnytsia Poultry Farm.

Nowadays, children and teenagers are in vogue for various wheeled vehicles. They go on the roads or drive through fields and forests where there are cliffs. They go on the highways, take their peers, brothers or sisters with them. And they commit accidents or get hit by cars themselves because they do not know the rules of the road, ignore pedestrian crossings and traffic lights. Children need to be taught a culture of behavior on the roads from childhood, to learn the rules of the road and to be warned by real-life examples of the consequences of ignoring these rules. Together with MHP, we have taken the following steps

- they comment.

Halyna Polishchuk, director of the third lyceum, added that such measures are necessary. She emphasized that it is necessary to expand the age category, especially to involve teenagers in such classes, and to involve patrol police.

Help

"MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
PrJSC MHP
Ladyzhyn
Ukraine
