First aid and rules of road behavior: schoolchildren in Ladyzhyn were taught how to prevent road accidents
Kyiv • UNN
The MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation and Vinnytsia Poultry Farm organized interactive road safety events for 3rd and 4th graders in Ladyzhyn. Children learned traffic rules, first aid and the importance of reflective elements.
The MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation together with Vinnytsia Poultry Farm held interactive events in Ladyzhyn's educational institutions, UNN reports .
Details
The goal of the events is to raise awareness of road safety among children to reduce the number of accidents and injuries. MHP-Community explained that the police are now recording an increase in the number of accidents due to the growing popularity of new modes of transportation - scooters, electric scooters, unicycles, etc. - and sometimes insufficient lighting in cities caused by missile attacks on energy infrastructure. And since not only car drivers but also pedestrians must follow the rules of the road, it is important to instill this knowledge in both parties from an early age.
For example, interactive workshops were held at Ladyzhyn Second and Third Lyceums for students in grades 3-4. Ruslan Volkov, Director of Vinnytsia Poultry Farm LLC, was among the guests.
"Teaching traffic rules to schoolchildren is important for developing a conscious culture of behavior on the road. This will help children realize potential dangers, behave responsibly in the transport environment, and avoid situations that could lead to injuries. Such projects are an investment in our common future, as today's schoolchildren will become adult road users in a few years," Volkov comments.
Three locations were organized as part of the event:
1. Class on the rules of the road.
2. Location of first aid.
3. Location of retroreflective materials.
All three classes in each of the schools took turns at each location.
During the event, the alarm sounded - the instructors of the International Charitable Foundation "Assistance to Victims of Road Accidents" went down to the shelter with the children and continued the lesson.
At the end of the event, the children were presented with reflective tapes, and the schools were given the Safe Road Home manual.
"During the war, we saw another problem: the parents of many children, our students, are now fighting at the front, mobilized. Also, many families went abroad and left their children with grandparents. And minors really want to live like adults. They think they know everything and can do everything. There are so many "advisors" on social media! But, as the facts show, which indicate an increase in the number of accidents involving minors, they do not know the basic rules of the road," commented teachers of the 2nd Ladyzhyn Lyceum.
Teachers and management of the 3rd lyceum in Ladyzhyn emphasize the need to hold such events in local communities, involve professionals and help local businesses implement them, as MHP-Community Charitable Foundation did together with Vinnytsia Poultry Farm.
Nowadays, children and teenagers are in vogue for various wheeled vehicles. They go on the roads or drive through fields and forests where there are cliffs. They go on the highways, take their peers, brothers or sisters with them. And they commit accidents or get hit by cars themselves because they do not know the rules of the road, ignore pedestrian crossings and traffic lights. Children need to be taught a culture of behavior on the roads from childhood, to learn the rules of the road and to be warned by real-life examples of the consequences of ignoring these rules. Together with MHP, we have taken the following steps
Halyna Polishchuk, director of the third lyceum, added that such measures are necessary. She emphasized that it is necessary to expand the age category, especially to involve teenagers in such classes, and to involve patrol police.
Help
"MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.