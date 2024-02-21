Philanthropists provided athletes from Vinnytsia region with equipment for academic rowing

The MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation has joined the purchase of rowing equipment for athletes from Vinnytsia region, UNN reports.

Details

The equipment was purchased as part of the Public Budget competition from the Ladyzhyn City Territorial Community. This is a great tool that allows any city resident to win a grant for an important social idea.

Activists from Ladyzhyn applied to participate in the competition. Among them are members of the national team, winners of Ukrainian and even world championships.

The fact is that for the past 20 years, the department where they train has been experiencing a chronic shortage of sports equipment, most of which was purchased 35 years ago. The shortage of boats forces children to stand in long lines to get out on the water. Some give up on their dream altogether.

As a result, the rowing team purchased a new boat and accessories for UAH 200 thousand, of which UAH 100 thousand was allocated to MHP-Hromada.

Help

MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.