Run for Victory: philanthropists initiate a Race League.

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 99996 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110658 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153334 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157068 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253105 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174729 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165879 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148409 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227344 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113089 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 23545 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 37084 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 23981 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 30620 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 27600 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253105 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227344 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213263 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238933 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225600 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 99996 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70048 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76538 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113453 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114325 views
Actual
Run for Victory: philanthropists initiate a Race League

Run for Victory: philanthropists initiate a Race League

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20072 views

Run for Victory: philanthropists initiate a Race League.

MHP, the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation and the Kharaktern sports community have initiated the RUN 4 VICTORY Charity Race League, UNN reports.

Details

The main goal of the project is to unite the efforts of business and communities in supporting our defenders.

The first marathon will take place on May 19 in Ternopil. Participants will run 2, 5, 10, and 21 km.

The organizers will donate the proceeds to the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"Innovation, efficiency, and care for people are some of the values of MHP that we embody in RUN 4 VICTORY. Running is about determination and endurance. I have been running for several years. It allows me to concentrate on the main thing, always do more and trains my willpower.

Running is also about unity. At times when the world's pillars are crumbling, the people around you are the most important. In our case, this is the MHP family. Therefore, these races are about how our common passion can unite and help," said Sergiy Dobrohorsky, Deputy Chairman of the Board of MHP for Agribusiness.

"MHP-Communities has been developing and restoring communities for over 9 years.

"People used to not believe that it was possible to develop, fundraise, write projects, and raise funds. But thanks to our program competitions, it became possible. Now we want to show that sports also exists in communities. And not just exists, it unites.

That's why we give everyone the opportunity to join the marathon, even if they have never trained or run before. If you see a QR code, run," says Tetiana Volochai, Director of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation.

RUN 4 VICTORY charity races will be held in four cities of Ukraine: May 19 in Ternopil, June 8 in Vinnytsia, September in Cherkasy, and October in Ladyzhyn, Vinnytsia Oblast.

The organizers plan to raise UAH 1.5 million during the charity races. The funds will be donated to local military units and the municipalities where the marathons will take place.

Any resident of the city where the race will take place can join the race. The cost of participation is a donation. Marathoners can choose their own course and even run online.

"The Kharaktern sports community is proud to participate in RUN 4 VICTORY and encourages everyone to join this important initiative!

Running is not only about sports, but also about strength of spirit and unity. This is what RUN 4 VICTORY embodies. Each of us can contribute to the victory. Join the marathon and show our defenders that we are with them!" - emphasized Oleksiy Vovk, co-organizer of the race, professional athlete and team leader of Kharaktern.

Help 

"MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities.

The geography of the Foundation's activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
prjsc-mhpPrJSC MHP
ladyzhynLadyzhyn
ukraineUkraine
ternopilTernopil
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
cherkasyCherkassy

Contact us about advertising