Run for Victory: philanthropists initiate a Race League.

MHP, the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation and the Kharaktern sports community have initiated the RUN 4 VICTORY Charity Race League, UNN reports.

The main goal of the project is to unite the efforts of business and communities in supporting our defenders.

The first marathon will take place on May 19 in Ternopil. Participants will run 2, 5, 10, and 21 km.

The organizers will donate the proceeds to the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"Innovation, efficiency, and care for people are some of the values of MHP that we embody in RUN 4 VICTORY. Running is about determination and endurance. I have been running for several years. It allows me to concentrate on the main thing, always do more and trains my willpower.

Running is also about unity. At times when the world's pillars are crumbling, the people around you are the most important. In our case, this is the MHP family. Therefore, these races are about how our common passion can unite and help," said Sergiy Dobrohorsky, Deputy Chairman of the Board of MHP for Agribusiness.

"MHP-Communities has been developing and restoring communities for over 9 years.

"People used to not believe that it was possible to develop, fundraise, write projects, and raise funds. But thanks to our program competitions, it became possible. Now we want to show that sports also exists in communities. And not just exists, it unites.

That's why we give everyone the opportunity to join the marathon, even if they have never trained or run before. If you see a QR code, run," says Tetiana Volochai, Director of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation.

RUN 4 VICTORY charity races will be held in four cities of Ukraine: May 19 in Ternopil, June 8 in Vinnytsia, September in Cherkasy, and October in Ladyzhyn, Vinnytsia Oblast.

The organizers plan to raise UAH 1.5 million during the charity races. The funds will be donated to local military units and the municipalities where the marathons will take place.

Any resident of the city where the race will take place can join the race. The cost of participation is a donation. Marathoners can choose their own course and even run online.

"The Kharaktern sports community is proud to participate in RUN 4 VICTORY and encourages everyone to join this important initiative!

Running is not only about sports, but also about strength of spirit and unity. This is what RUN 4 VICTORY embodies. Each of us can contribute to the victory. Join the marathon and show our defenders that we are with them!" - emphasized Oleksiy Vovk, co-organizer of the race, professional athlete and team leader of Kharaktern.

"MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities.

The geography of the Foundation's activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.