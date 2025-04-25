$41.690.02
Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast
09:10 AM • 5360 views

The UK may still send troops to Ukraine - British minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1472 views

British Minister Steve Reed said that all options remain on the table, including sending troops to Ukraine. No decision has yet been made, but negotiations are ongoing.

The UK may still send troops to Ukraine - British minister

British Minister Steve Reed has dismissed suggestions that the UK is about to abandon plans to send British troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping force, UNN reports, citing The Telegraph.

Context

The Times reported on Friday that the UK was likely to abandon the idea of sending troops on the ground because the risks were calculated to be "too high", citing a source involved in the "coalition of the willing" talks.

Instead, the UK and its allies will reportedly focus on rearming Ukraine and providing air and sea support.

Britain may cancel plans to send troops to Ukraine - The Times24.04.25, 22:18 • 10633 views

What the British government says

Steve Reed, the UK's environment minister, said that "all options remain on the table".

Asked whether the government intended to send British troops, he told Sky News: "These negotiations are still ongoing. No decisions have been made yet, but all options remain on the table, whether land, air or sea".

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
United Kingdom
Ukraine
