The Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations held in London on April 23 handed over to the United States its proposals for ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The British newspaper The Telegraph writes in its publication that at the negotiations in London, the Ukrainian delegation handed over five key demands for the US peace plan.

Attention is drawn to the fact that a peace agreement should "be based on international law, not surrender." At the same time, there is a special reservation on the example of assumptions about a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

As a price for a future peace agreement, it is proposed to approve "security guarantees." This should be taken into account if the peace agreement stipulates that the transfer of Ukrainian territory to Russia may take place on an exclusively temporary basis.

Insisting on returning control over negotiations to Ukraine.

A warning to both the US and NATO that giving Russia control over Crimea allows it to threaten not only attacks on Ukraine, but also Black Sea allies. We are talking about Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria.

The last point of the amendments clearly indicates that Russia should not be allowed to use the agreement to limit the size of Ukraine's armed forces or the defense industrial base, the British publication reports.

Britain insists that Ukraine has the right to vote on the terms of a peace agreement with Russia, including the issue of Crimea. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also believes that a ceasefire in Ukraine could occur by the summer of this year.