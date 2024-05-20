Hunting for a mole: why Yulia Tymoshenko's MP closed his declarations

Hennadiy Mazur, an ordinary deputy of the Vinnytsia regional council from Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna party and a part-time teacher at the local Academy of Continuing Education, who hid his declarations from prying eyes, turns out to have a rather interesting status. According to the request to remove Mazur's declarations from public access, "security measures have been applied to him." This is stated in the response of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption to the request of UNN.

The NACP did not say who initiated the removal of Hennadii Mazur's declarations from public access. However, they emphasized that they do not verify the validity of the grounds for removing the declarations of the persons listed in the submission from the public access of the Register.

At the same time, as stated in the NACP's response, "based on the initiator's submission, security measures were applied to the person specified in the request (Hennadii Mazur - ed.).

According to the current legislation, there is a clear list of persons whose declarations must be kept private.

In particular, such subjects of declaration include almost all categories of military personnel, as well as the wounded, those undergoing treatment, persons in the personnel reserve of intelligence agencies or holding positions related to state secrets, participating in international operations, in the area of active hostilities or in the occupied territories, prisoners of war and internees. The last in this list are family members of persons in these categories.

Officially, Hennadii Mazur is an employee of the Department of Management and Administration of the Vinnytsia Academy of Continuing Education. He is obliged to file the declaration as a deputy of the Vinnytsia Regional Council.

Despite the fact that Mazur, 50, is liable for military service in wartime, he has not served in the Armed Forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Vinnytsia region is not occupied, and there are no hostilities on its territory.

His son Vladyslav Mazur, who before the war worked in the Investigation Department of the Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Vinnytsia Oblast, is a soldier.

But the declaration of the MP's son can be found on the NACP website. This means that he is one of those categories of military personnel whose declarations are not withdrawn from public access.

Vladyslav Mazur's place of service is listed as military unit A1619 and the Vinnytsia Regional Military Commissariat. Apparently, in the military unit, Mazur Jr. was responsible for procurement, and then moved to the TCC.

The declaration of Taisiia Mazur, the wife of Hennadii Mazur, is also publicly available, listing almost all of his assets.

Of course, we can assume that Mazur is some kind of super secret agent of the GUR, or simply has some kind of connection to the Ministry of Defense. But there is no evidence, at least indirectly, to suggest this.

Thus, this mysterious wording about "security measures", which raises many questions, suggests that law enforcement agencies may be involved in the Mazur submission.

On the one hand, it can be assumed that Mazur, for a fee, simply worked with someone to get his declarations removed from public access. After all, he is a former tax officer and has certain connections.

At the same time, there is a possibility that security measures were taken against Mazur because he has been cooperating with law enforcement agencies for a long time as a secret employee, to put it mildly.

This version may be supported by the fact that Mazur got away with two high-profile criminal proceedings in which he was involved and with which he was linked.

In 2013, when Mazur was the deputy head of the Vinnytsia Oblast Tax Service, a high-profile scandal broke out: the Security Service of Ukraine conducted searches in his office and in the apartments he owned.

The case concerned the importation of cheap Turkish gold into Ukraine and its further sale under the guise of Ukrainian-made jewelry.

According to the investigation, in Ladyzhyn, a group of jewelry entrepreneurs, along with gold products of their own production, stamped gold jewelry of Turkish origin smuggled into Ukraine. As a result, about seven million hryvnias in taxes were not paid to the Ukrainian budget.

One of the pieces of evidence in the case was a notebook allegedly found in Mazur's office. At the time, law enforcement officials claimed that it contained monthly reports on business transactions with precious metals with personal signatures under each report, as well as financial calculations for several years.

And with such initial data, Mazur surprisingly not only did not end up in the dock, but even gradually began to build a political career.

Of course, no one was holding a candle to this, but it looks like it was then, during Yanukovych's time, that Mazur could have started his "fruitful" cooperation with law enforcement in exchange for a sky without bars.

In 2018, Mazur's name was repeatedly mentioned in the context of the high-profile story of the B2B Jewelry pyramid scheme, which also became of interest to the SBU.

According to the special service, more than 600,000 people became investors in the pyramid scheme, and the estimated amount of misappropriated and legalized funds was more than $250 million.

However, the case did not go from mentions to concrete suspicions.

These incidents suggest that Mazur may have been deliberately taken out of harm's way in exchange for something. This is something that his fellow Batkivshchyna party members, members of the Vinnytsia Regional Council and other representatives of the local political elite, as well as his colleagues, teachers and students with whom Mazur regularly communicates, should probably ask.

Moreover, it is advisable to ask somewhere in the open air to minimize the risk that the conversation may "unexpectedly" become someone else's property.

Mazur's colleagues in the regional council, deputies, officers Ilya Humenchuk and Yaroslav Chernega, who risk their lives every day to protect our country, have every right to ask uncomfortable questions. And that is why their declarations are closed, although they have nothing to hide.

And Mazury, perhaps, is. And we can assume that it is not about money at all....

