russia is pulling troops to the Belgorod region, the Defense Forces are responding to threats - Kovalenko
Kyiv • UNN
russia has pulled troops to the border in the Belgorod region. The Defense Forces of Ukraine are leveling threats in various areas of the front and repelling sabotage groups.
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, said that the Russians had pulled troops to the border in the Belgorod region, but "the Defense Forces are neutralizing threats to the territory of Ukraine," UNN reports.
The Russians pulled troops to the border in the Belgorod region, their sabotage groups were operating, of course, in such cases the Defense Forces act and neutralize threats to the territory of Ukraine. And this is happening in the border area in different parts of the front
Let us remind
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of March 18, 2025, enemy troops lost 1,560 people, 8 tanks, 20 combat vehicles and 42 artillery systems. Other enemy equipment was also destroyed.