General Staff on the situation at the front: 76 combat clashes, the hottest in the Pokrovsky direction
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy made 18 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers, in the Kursk region they repelled 12 attacks.
At this time, the total number of combat clashes on the front is 76. In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have made 18 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers, and in the Kursk region, 12 enemy attacks have been repelled, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 7 times near Vovchansk and in the direction of Mala Shapkivka. Four battles are still ongoing. Kozaсha Lopan was hit by an air strike.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers carried out two attacks near Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out four attacks on Ukrainian positions near Yampolivka and in the direction of the village of Nove today. One battle is still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the area of Chasovoy Yar and Kurdyumivka. Two of the three attacks have already been repelled by units of the Defense Forces.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to break into our defense in the areas of Ozaryanivka, Druzhba, and Toretsk. Our defenders repelled eight assaults by the invaders, and four more attacks are ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have made 18 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of Oleksandropil, Zelene Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Kotlyne, Preobrazhenka, Kotlyarivka, Bohdanivka, Yasenove, and Andriivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 17 attacks, and one battle is still ongoing.
In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 4 assault actions by enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the area of Kostyantynopol.
In the Hulyaypole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops twice in the direction of Pryvilne and Vilne Pole. The aviation of Russian terrorists carried out three strikes in the areas of Hulyaypole and Zaliznychne.
In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers carried out three attacks in the areas of Stepove and Shcherbaky. Two of them are still ongoing.
Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has unsuccessfully attacked three times in the Prydniprovsky direction.
The operation is ongoing in the Kursk region. Ukrainian soldiers repelled twelve enemy attacks today. Also, the invaders' aviation carried out 13 air strikes in this direction, dropping 17 KABs in the process.
In the Siversk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.
There were no significant changes in other directions, the General Staff summarized.
