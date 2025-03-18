General Staff on the situation at the front: 76 combat clashes, the hottest in the Pokrovsky direction

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 15800 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 105730 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168044 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 105919 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342564 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173321 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144688 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196080 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124793 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108142 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159402 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37560 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84923 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23216 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 20085 views
07:36 PM • 15800 views

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85006 views

Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 105730 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159475 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 20131 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23275 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37618 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47089 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135702 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

General Staff on the situation at the front: 76 combat clashes, the hottest in the Pokrovsky direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46596 views

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy made 18 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers, in the Kursk region they repelled 12 attacks.

General Staff on the situation at the front: 76 combat clashes, the hottest in the Pokrovsky direction

At this time, the total number of combat clashes on the front is 76. In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have made 18 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers, and in the Kursk region, 12 enemy attacks have been repelled, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 7 times near Vovchansk and in the direction of Mala Shapkivka. Four battles are still ongoing. Kozaсha Lopan was hit by an air strike.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers carried out two attacks near Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out four attacks on Ukrainian positions near Yampolivka and in the direction of the village of Nove today. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the area of Chasovoy Yar and Kurdyumivka. Two of the three attacks have already been repelled by units of the Defense Forces.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to break into our defense in the areas of Ozaryanivka, Druzhba, and Toretsk. Our defenders repelled eight assaults by the invaders, and four more attacks are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have made 18 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of Oleksandropil, Zelene Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Kotlyne, Preobrazhenka, Kotlyarivka, Bohdanivka, Yasenove, and Andriivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 17 attacks, and one battle is still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 4 assault actions by enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the area of Kostyantynopol.

In the Hulyaypole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops twice in the direction of Pryvilne and Vilne Pole. The aviation of Russian terrorists carried out three strikes in the areas of Hulyaypole and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers carried out three attacks in the areas of Stepove and Shcherbaky. Two of them are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has unsuccessfully attacked three times in the Prydniprovsky direction.

The operation is ongoing in the Kursk region. Ukrainian soldiers repelled twelve enemy attacks today. Also, the invaders' aviation carried out 13 air strikes in this direction, dropping 17 KABs in the process.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

There were no significant changes in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

Occupiers' losses: more than 1,500 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment eliminated18.03.25, 07:25 • 126699 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukraine
