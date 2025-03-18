Putin supported the proposal for a mutual 30-day waiver of strikes on energy infrastructure by the Russian Federation and Ukraine - Russian media
Kyiv • UNN
According to Russian media, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin supported Donald Trump's idea of a mutual renunciation by Russia and Ukraine of strikes on energy infrastructure for 30 days. He allegedly already gave the order to the military.
Details
According to russian media, US President Donald Trump and russian dictator vladimir putin agreed during a telephone conversation to create expert groups on Ukrainian settlement.
It is noted that putin supported Trump's idea of a mutual 30-day renunciation by russia and Ukraine of strikes against energy infrastructure and gave such an order to the military, the kremlin said.
Addition
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino at 16:00 Kyiv time reported that President Trump is currently in the Oval Office and talking to vladimir putin.
At 18:30 Kyiv time, NBC News reported that the conversation was over.
According to a russian source, the conversation between Donald Trump and vladimir putin was successful.
The White House will soon release a statement on the results of the negotiations between President Donald Trump and russian dictator vladimir putin.