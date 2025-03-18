Details of the conversation between Trump and Putin: the Kremlin has published a statement

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 46878 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159135 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37359 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84656 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23014 views
"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 20058 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23075 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37420 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 46935 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135678 views
Details of the conversation between Trump and Putin: the Kremlin has published a statement

Kyiv • UNN

 102392 views

Putin supported Trump's proposal to stop strikes on the energy sectors of Ukraine and Russia for 30 days. Also, a prisoner exchange will take place on March 19.

Details of the conversation between Trump and Putin: the Kremlin has published a statement

The Kremlin press service published a statement following a conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in which it was stated, in particular, that Putin supported the proposal for a mutual 30-day renunciation of strikes on the energy sector by the Russian Federation and Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

"The leaders continued a detailed and frank exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine. Vladimir Putin expressed his gratitude to Donald Trump for his desire to help achieve the noble goal of ending hostilities and human losses. Reaffirming his fundamental commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict, the Russian president stated his readiness to work together with American partners to thoroughly study possible ways of settlement, which should be comprehensive, sustainable and long-term. And of course, take into account the unconditional need to eliminate the "root causes of the crisis", Russia's legitimate security interests," the Kremlin said in a statement.

It is emphasized that in the context of the US President's initiative to introduce a 30-day truce, the Russian side outlined a number of significant points concerning ensuring effective control over a possible ceasefire along the entire line of combat engagement, the need to stop forced mobilization in Ukraine and the rearmament of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Putin supported the proposal for a mutual 30-day waiver of strikes on energy infrastructure by the Russian Federation and Ukraine - Russian media18.03.25, 19:31 • 104375 views

It is emphasized that a key condition for preventing the escalation of the conflict and working towards its resolution through political and diplomatic means should be the complete cessation of foreign military assistance and the provision of intelligence to Kyiv.

It is also stated that Putin allegedly confirmed that the Russian side is ready to be guided by humanitarian considerations and, in case of surrender, guarantees the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine life and dignified treatment in accordance with Russian laws and norms of international law.

During the conversation, Donald Trump made a proposal for a mutual refusal of the parties to the conflict to strike at energy infrastructure facilities for 30 days, to which Putin "positively responded to this initiative and immediately gave the Russian military the appropriate command".

The Russian dictator also reacted constructively to Donald Trump's idea of implementing a well-known initiative concerning the safety of navigation in the Black Sea. It was agreed to start negotiations for additional elaboration of the specific details of such an agreement.

In addition, Putin informed that on March 19, an exchange of prisoners will be carried out between the Russian and Ukrainian sides - 175 for 175 people. In addition, as a "gesture of good will", 23 seriously wounded Ukrainian servicemen who are being treated in Russian medical institutions will be transferred.

Putin announced a prisoner exchange with Ukraine on March 19: Russian media about the details of the conversation with Trump18.03.25, 19:25 • 114047 views

The parties reaffirmed their intention to continue efforts to reach a settlement in a bilateral format, including taking into account the above-mentioned proposals of the US President. For this purpose, Russian and American expert groups are being created.

Putin and Trump also touched upon other issues on the international agenda, including the situation in the Middle East and the Red Sea region. Joint efforts will be made to stabilize the situation in crisis spots, establish cooperation in nuclear non-proliferation and global security. This, in turn, will help improve the overall atmosphere of Russian-American relations. One positive example is the solidarity vote in the UN on a resolution on the "Ukrainian conflict".

Negotiations on the implementation of a maritime truce will begin immediately in the Middle East - the White House18.03.25, 19:38 • 114616 views

Mutual interest was expressed in normalizing bilateral relations in the light of the special responsibility of Russia and the United States for ensuring security and stability in the world. In this context, a wide range of areas in which our countries could establish cooperation was considered. A number of ideas were discussed that are moving towards the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in economics and energy in the future.

Donald Trump supported Putin's idea of organizing hockey matches in the United States and Russia between Russian and American players playing in the NHL and KHL.

The presidents agreed to remain in contact on all issues raised.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War Politics
Donald Trump
Black Sea
United States
Ukraine
