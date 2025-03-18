Details of the conversation between Trump and Putin: the Kremlin has published a statement
Putin supported Trump's proposal to stop strikes on the energy sectors of Ukraine and Russia for 30 days. Also, a prisoner exchange will take place on March 19.
The Kremlin press service published a statement following a conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in which it was stated, in particular, that Putin supported the proposal for a mutual 30-day renunciation of strikes on the energy sector by the Russian Federation and Ukraine, UNN writes.
Details
"The leaders continued a detailed and frank exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine. Vladimir Putin expressed his gratitude to Donald Trump for his desire to help achieve the noble goal of ending hostilities and human losses. Reaffirming his fundamental commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict, the Russian president stated his readiness to work together with American partners to thoroughly study possible ways of settlement, which should be comprehensive, sustainable and long-term. And of course, take into account the unconditional need to eliminate the "root causes of the crisis", Russia's legitimate security interests," the Kremlin said in a statement.
It is emphasized that in the context of the US President's initiative to introduce a 30-day truce, the Russian side outlined a number of significant points concerning ensuring effective control over a possible ceasefire along the entire line of combat engagement, the need to stop forced mobilization in Ukraine and the rearmament of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
It is emphasized that a key condition for preventing the escalation of the conflict and working towards its resolution through political and diplomatic means should be the complete cessation of foreign military assistance and the provision of intelligence to Kyiv.
It is also stated that Putin allegedly confirmed that the Russian side is ready to be guided by humanitarian considerations and, in case of surrender, guarantees the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine life and dignified treatment in accordance with Russian laws and norms of international law.
During the conversation, Donald Trump made a proposal for a mutual refusal of the parties to the conflict to strike at energy infrastructure facilities for 30 days, to which Putin "positively responded to this initiative and immediately gave the Russian military the appropriate command".
The Russian dictator also reacted constructively to Donald Trump's idea of implementing a well-known initiative concerning the safety of navigation in the Black Sea. It was agreed to start negotiations for additional elaboration of the specific details of such an agreement.
In addition, Putin informed that on March 19, an exchange of prisoners will be carried out between the Russian and Ukrainian sides - 175 for 175 people. In addition, as a "gesture of good will", 23 seriously wounded Ukrainian servicemen who are being treated in Russian medical institutions will be transferred.
The parties reaffirmed their intention to continue efforts to reach a settlement in a bilateral format, including taking into account the above-mentioned proposals of the US President. For this purpose, Russian and American expert groups are being created.
Putin and Trump also touched upon other issues on the international agenda, including the situation in the Middle East and the Red Sea region. Joint efforts will be made to stabilize the situation in crisis spots, establish cooperation in nuclear non-proliferation and global security. This, in turn, will help improve the overall atmosphere of Russian-American relations. One positive example is the solidarity vote in the UN on a resolution on the "Ukrainian conflict".
Mutual interest was expressed in normalizing bilateral relations in the light of the special responsibility of Russia and the United States for ensuring security and stability in the world. In this context, a wide range of areas in which our countries could establish cooperation was considered. A number of ideas were discussed that are moving towards the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in economics and energy in the future.
Donald Trump supported Putin's idea of organizing hockey matches in the United States and Russia between Russian and American players playing in the NHL and KHL.
The presidents agreed to remain in contact on all issues raised.